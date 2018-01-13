This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Wiz Khalifa (Tony Tran Photography)

Drai’s Nightclub

Over the holiday weekend, Drai’s Nightclub features concerts by hip-hop artists Wiz Khalifa on Saturday and Ty Dolla Sign on Sunday. DJ Esco starts the party off Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men Friday, $30 for women and $50 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $40 for men Sunday (draisgroup.com).

Craig David

British singer and rapper Craig David brings his TS5 DJ show to Tao Nightclub on Thursday. His tour stop comes a week before the release of his new album, “The Time Is Now.” Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $25 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Dillon Francis

Check out beats by Dillon Francis on Saturday at Intrigue Nightclub. The DJ has been busy working with Latin artists for his upcoming Spanish-language album. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (intriguevegas.com).

Jerzy

Spend Saturday night with SKAM artist and radio personality DJ Jerzy at Light Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

‘Aleluminati’

Commonwealth now hosts a weekly “Aleluminati” Trivia Night on Tuesdays. Actor and YouTuber Greg Davis Jr. hosts the evening, featuring rotating topics, craft beer and music by local jazz bands, starting at 9 p.m. Prizes include tickets to concerts at Brooklyn Bowl, Vegas Golden Knights games and more. Admission is free (commonwealthlv.com).