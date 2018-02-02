This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Credit: Tony Tran Photography

Borgeous (Joe Janet)

Big Sean (Tony Tran Photography)

Credit: Tony Tran Photography

Big Sean

It’s Super Bowl weekend, and a few of hip-hop’s heavy hitters are heading to Las Vegas. The night before the Eagles and Patriots clash, Big Sean performs at Drai’s Nightclub. The club’s weekend lineup also features Ty Dolla Sign on Friday and Migos’ official “Culture II” album release party Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men on Friday, $40 for women and $60 for men on Saturday and Sunday (draisgroup.com).

Alesso

His latest hit single, “Let Me Go,” features Hailee Steinfeld, Florida Georgia Line and Watt. Don’t miss Alesso at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (xslasvegas.com).

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott debuts as a resident artist with Tao Group on Saturday at Marquee Nightclub. He’ll be joined by friend DJ Chase B. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Borgeous

No matter who wins the Big Game, Borgeous is set to man the decks at Hakkasan Nightclub on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hakkasanlv.com).

Playboi Carti

Atlanta rapper Playboi Carti headlines Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Mondays” party this week. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).