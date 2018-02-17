This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Oliver Heldens (Bart Janssen)

His latest single, “Love Vibrations,” pairs Oliver Heldens’ alter ego Hi-Lo with Swedish DJ duo Dada Life. Hear that tune and more as Heldens entertains Saturday at Marquee Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Tip

Rapper Tip “T.I.” Harris performs Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisnightlife.com).

Nervo

DJing twins Miriam and Olivia Nervo celebrate their birthday Saturday at Omnia Nightclub. DJ Turbulence spins in the Heart of Omnia. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General admission tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Kent Jones

Florida hip-hop artist Kent Jones performs his new single, “Merengue,” and other hit songs Friday at Light Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Annibrewsary Bash

Boulder Dam Brewing Co. hosts its 11th annual Annibrewsary Bash on Saturday. The party starts at 8 p.m. and features live music by the New Waves, food and drink specials, raffles and prizes. The brewpub is located at 453 Nevada Highway, Boulder City (boulderdambrewing.com).