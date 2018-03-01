This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

You have six chances to see David Guetta this month as he continues his residency with Wynn Nightlife.

You have six chances to see David Guetta this month as he continues his residency with Wynn Nightlife. The French DJ recently collaborated with Martin Garrix on “So Far Away” and “Like I Do,” where the pair were joined by Brooks. Guetta is at XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $45 for men and $25 for women (xslasvegas.com).

London on Da Track

He’s produced tracks for Birdman, Young Thug, Drake, T.I. and others. His new single “Cocky” features ASAP Rocky, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane. Don’t miss London on Da Track at Jewel Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

NASCAR after-party

Aliante Casino hosts the Boyd Gaming 300 after-party Saturday. A Q&A session with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and Fox Sports pit reporter Jamie Little starts at 7:30 p.m. in the Access Showroom. Black Jacket Symphony follows with a performance of AC/DC’s classic album “Back in Black” at 8 p.m. Race fans can enjoy beer and drink specials, autographed prizes and giveaways. The event is for ages 21 and older, and tickets are $19.95 to $35; call 800-745-3000.

Rugby after-party

Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop hosts three days of after-parties for the USA Sevens rugby tournament. Fans can participate in a rugby costume party Friday and get a free drink. Fully Focus spins Friday, BigBody Cisco on Saturday and DJs Koko and Bayati on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. General admission starts at $30 (chateaunights.com).

Mase

1 Oak Nightclub features a special performance by hip-hop artist Mase on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).