This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Lil Uzi Vert (Hakkasan Group)

Lil Uzi Vert

Last week, he and Steve Aoki released the gold-laden video for their track “Been Ballin’.” This weekend, Lil Uzi Vert joins 1 Oak Nightclub’s sixth anniversary celebration. See the rapper perform Friday at The Mirage. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men.

Kaskade

Hakkasan Nightclub hosts the Billboard Dance 100 Party on Friday with headliner Kaskade. The Ling Ling Club features sounds by Phoreyz. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. A VIP Bar Card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com).

Commonwealth

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with a hosted open bar for $50 and sets by local DJs from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Commonwealth. The downtown cocktail bar also features a performance by the Rayford Bros., playing rock ’n’ roll and surf favorites, starting at 5 p.m. with DJ sets continuing at 10 p.m. in the main room. Free admission (commonwealthlv.com).

Marquee Dayclub

Dutch DJ duo Sunnery James and Ryan Marciano take over Marquee Dayclub on Friday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $35 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Bella Fiasco

Tao Group and Playboy host “Playboy Fridays” at Tao Beach through Labor Day weekend. Playboy Bunnies will takeover the dayclub with sounds by guest DJs. Bella Fiasco spins at the launch party Friday featuring Playboy Playmate Jenny Watwood. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. General admission tickets are $25 for men and $15 for women (taolasvegas.com/beach).