This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

TroyBoi

London DJ TroyBoi takes over the rooftop pool party at Drai’s Beachclub on Saturday. The dayclub also features new resident artists DJ Kittens on Friday and Dada Life on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. On Saturday, tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. On Friday and Sunday, tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

Black Coffee

Last year, he won best deep house DJ at the DJ Awards in Ibiza. This year, Black Coffee begins his Wynn Nightlife residency. See the South African DJ’s debut with support from Bedouin on Sunday at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. General admission tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Sam Feldt

He recently released the 24-track remix album “After the Sunset.” Hear sounds by Sam Feldt during the Beatwave Sundays Launch Party at Marquee Dayclub this weekend. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Neon Jungle

Hyde Bellagio hosts the Nightclub & Bar Show’s after-party at 11 p.m. Wednesday. DJ Five spins at the Neon Jungle-themed event at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (hydebellagio.com).

‘Swimdustry Wednesdays’

The Flamingo’s Go Pool is back in action this season with its “Swimdustry Wednesdays” party. The event features beats by DJ Koko and Bayati. Drink specials include bottles of Belvedere, Veuve Cliquot Yellow and Coors Light buckets from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free admission (gopoolvegas.com).