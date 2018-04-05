Here are this week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas.

Fresh off Miami’s Ultra Music Festival, Nghtmre joins the fun at Hakkasan Nightclub’s fifth anniversary celebration this weekend. The L.A.-based DJ takes over the club’s main room Friday, followed by Tiesto on Saturday and Illenium on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men on Friday and Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men on Sunday. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

His latest single featuring Miguel, “Remind Me to Forget,” became his fifth top 10 debut. See Kygo at Encore Beach Club on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 a.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

On tour in support of his debut album, “Say Less,” Roy Woods stops by 1 Oak Nightclub for a special performance. See the Canadian rapper Saturday at The Mirage. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

The Beatwave Sundays pool party at Marquee Dayclub features the South African DJ duo Goldfish. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for men and $25 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

He has released the tracks “Runaway” and “Walking By” from his forthcoming album “Next Season.” See if Felix Cartal shares any other new singles at Drai’s Beachclub on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).