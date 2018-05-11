This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Matoma (Joe Janet)

Matoma

The Norwegian DJ just released the second single — “Lonely,” featuring MAX — off his forthcoming debut album, “One in a Million.” Matoma headlines Hakkasan Nightclub’s main room Saturday, while Gusto spins in the Ling Ling Club. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $40 for men and $25 for women. VIP bar card packages start at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Felix Cartal

Felix Cartal released his new 18-track album, “Next Season,” earlier this month. Hear the Canadian DJ’s cover of the Radicals’ “Get What You Give” and other singles Sunday at Drai’s Beachclub. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).

FAED

Start the work week at Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Monday” party, featuring beats by the DJ team FAED, aka DJ Five and Eric Dlux. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

EDC Week

Events leading up to Electric Daisy Carnival begin Wednesday. During the day, Liquid Pool features Elephante, and Marquee Dayclub has Gorgon City and CamelPhat. At night, Marshmello takes over Intrigue Nightclub, and Above & Beyond headline at Hakkasan Nightclub. Ticket prices vary (edcweek.com).

Bassrush Pool Party

Before you head to The Joint for Bassrush Massive, spend the day at Rehab. The dayclub hosts the Bassrush Pool Party featuring 4B, Dubloadz, Eptic, Habstrakt, Kai Wachi, Kill the Noise and SayMyName. Doors open at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets are $65 (rehablv.com).