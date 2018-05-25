This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Future at Drai's (Tony Tran Photography)

Future at Drai's. (Tony Tran Photography)

Future at Drai's. (Tony Tran Photography)

Drai’s Las Vegas

Memorial Day Weekend atop The Cromwell will feature live concerts by hip-hop artists and DJ sets. Future (pictured), 2 Chainz and Trey Songz, and Migos perform Friday through Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. The beach club features TroyBoi, Rae Sremmurd with A-Trak, and Trey Songz with Pauly D. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the dayclub and 10:30 p.m. for the nightclub. Ticket prices vary (draislv.com).

Jewel Nightclub

Playboi Carti kicks off the holiday weekend, and two-year anniversary party, at Jewel Nightclub. The rapper performs Friday, followed by Lil Uzi Vert on Saturday and Steve Aoki on Monday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Wynn Nightlife

XS Nightclub last week began nine nights of parties to celebrate its nine-year anniversary. Close out the bash Friday through Monday with resident DJs the Chainsmokers, David Guetta, Kygo and Marshmello. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket prices vary (wynnsocial.com/xs9year).

Plaza

The Pool at the Plaza hosts its annual Memorial Day Luau on Saturday. The rooftop beach party features performances by Polynesian dancers, an all-you-can-eat buffet of Hawaiian cuisine, cash bar and fireworks from 8 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $50 (plazahotelcasino.com).

Go Pool

Model and actress Amber Rose hosts and DJ Eric Forbes spins at the Daybeats pool party Saturday at the Flamingo’s Go Pool. The fun continues Sunday when DJs from Mars join resident DJ JD Live. Doors open at 9 a.m., and drink specials are available until 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 Saturday, and admission is free Sunday (gopoolvegas.com).