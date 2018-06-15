This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Yo Gotti (Tony Tran)

Multi-platinum rapper Yo Gotti — who’s featured on G-Eazy’s new track “1942” from the upcoming “Uncle Drew” soundtrack — performs Sunday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

‘Big Fridays at EBC’

Encore Beach Club launches its new weekly pool party this weekend. “Big Fridays at EBC” features big animated scenes, oversize activations and big-name resident DJs. Jauz kicks things off Friday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Encore. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

The Pond

Green Valley Ranch Resort offers poolside fun for ages 21 and older from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at The Pond. A DJ spins from noon to 6 p.m. and themed-parties are held on select dates. On Saturday, “Boots & Bikinis” features Western-themed cocktails and country hits. Guests can enter the “Best Boots” or “Best Bikini” contests to win two tickets to see Brantley Gilbert. Admission is free (greenvalleyranch.sclv.com).

Naughty by Nature

Fans of “Hip Hop Hooray” can head to Flamingo’s Go Pool on Saturday. The dayclub features a performance by hip-hop act Naughty by Nature during its Day Beats pool party. Doors open at 9 a.m. and drink specials are available until 1 p.m. Tickets start at $15 (gopoolvegas.com).

DJ J-Star

Daylight Beach Club features sounds by British reggae DJ J-Star on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (daylightvegas.com).