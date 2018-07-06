This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Jamie Foxx (Tony Tran Photography)

Actor Jamie Foxx performs prior to an NBA All-Star basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Jamie Foxx

Actor, comedian and singer Jamie Foxx takes over Jewel Nightclub on Saturday, joined by friend and Miami Heat DJ Irie. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Drai’s Nightclub

After his stand-up show at the MGM Grand Garden, Kevin Hart heads to Drai’s Nightclub for his official birthday celebration with a performance by Trey Songz. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

After-fight parties

The official UFC 226 after-party at Hakkasan Nightclub features sounds by Zedd and PS1 on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men. Chateau Nightclub &Rooftop features the after-party with Daniel Cormier. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 (hakkasannightclub.com; chateaunights.com).

Scene Pool Deck

Planet Hollywood Resort offers daytime fun at its Scene Pool Deck. On Saturday, guests can enjoy live music, go-go dancers, drink specials, a bikini contest and the third annual cornhole tournament starting at 1 p.m. The rooftop pool hosts the Red, White and Reggae Pool Party on Sunday with entertainment and drink specials. Admission is free (caesars.com/planet-hollywood).

Park on Fremont

12AM: Run hosts the Snapback party Friday at Park on Fremont, 506 E. Fremont St. DJs Bstang, Crykit and Verz spin hip-hop and R&B tracks starting at 9 p.m. Attendees who RSVP before 11 p.m. are admitted free. After 11 p.m., admission is $10 and includes one well drink or draft beer (bit.ly/snapbacklv).