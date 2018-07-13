This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Galantis performs at the 2014 Coachella Music and Arts Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2014, in Indio, Calif. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)

Shawn Wayans

Start your week off with a DJ set by Shawn Wayans. The actor and comedian entertains at Jewel Nightclub’s “Flawless Monday” party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Tory Lanez

He teamed up with Ozuna for “Pa Mi,” the first single off his upcoming Latin album, “El Agua.” Singer and rapper Tory Lanez returns to 1 Oak Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Mirage. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (1oaklasvegas.com).

Future

His nine-track “BeastMode 2” mixtape with producer Zaytoven dropped last Friday. Catch hip-hop star Future in concert at 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men (draisgroup.com).

Galantis

Swedish duo Galantis headlines XS Nightclub on Friday and heads to Encore Beach Club on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Wynn Las Vegas and 11 a.m. Saturday at Encore. Tickets start at $25 for women and $45 for men at XS and $35 for women and $55 for men at EBC (xslasvegas.com; encorebeachclub.com).

Nervo

“What Would You Do for Love” is the latest single by Miriam and Olivia Nervo. The twin sister DJs take over Omnia Nightclub on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (omnianightclub.com).