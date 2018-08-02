This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

British rapper and singer Craig David returns to host Tao Beach on Saturday. The pop and RB artist will entertain dayclubbers with his TS5 DJ show

British rapper and singer Craig David returns to host Tao Beach on Saturday. The pop and R&B artist will entertain dayclubbers with his TS5 DJ show. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. at The Venetian. Tickets are $30 for women and $50 for men (taolasvegas.com).

Ne-Yo

Former Las Vegan Ne-Yo performs at the Flamingo’s Go Pool on Saturday. The Grammy winner headlines Los Angeles radio station KIIS-FM, 102.7’s summer pool party, hosted by on-air personalities DJ Drew and DJ Triple XL. Doors open at 9 a.m. Tickets start at $20 (gopoolvegas.com).

6Lack

After performing with Chris Brown at T-Mobile Arena, 6Lack heads to Mandalay Bay. The rapper will take the stage at Light Nightclub on Saturday during a concert after-party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Friday at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

DJ Diesel

DJ Diesel, aka retired NBA star Shaquille O’Neal, takes over the Rehab pool party Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

Walshy Fire

Drai’s Beachclub features sounds by Jamaican DJ Walshy Fire on Sunday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (draisgroup.com).