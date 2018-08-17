This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

On tour promoting his new album,“Rolling Papers 2,” Wiz Khalifa takes a break to perform Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub.

Rapper Wiz Khalifa performs with Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike on day one of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 18, 2018. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Wiz Khalifa

On tour promoting his new album,“Rolling Papers 2,” Wiz Khalifa takes a break to perform Saturday at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $40 for women and $60 for men (draisgroup.com).

Kid Ink

He recently performed six shows for service members in southwest Asia on the Armed Forces Entertainment Tour. Hear hip-hop artist Kid Ink perform “Big Deal” and other tracks Sunday at Rehab. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the Hard Rock Hotel. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

DJ Snake

Before he heads to Jones Beach, New York, to headline Billboard’s Hot 100 Music Fest, DJ Snake takes over XS Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Ticket start at $25 for women and $45 for men (xslasvegas.com).

Party Favor

Party Favor continues his multivenue residency with the Hakkasan Group on Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace. General admission tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (omnianightclub.com).

Cielo Sundays

DJs spin a mix of Latin fusion sounds every week at Tao Beach’s Cielo Sundays. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. for the dayclub’s new Latin pool party at The Venetian. Tickets are $20 for women and $30 for men (taolasvegas.com).

