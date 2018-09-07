This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Calvin Harris at Omnia (Aaron Garcia)

Calvin Harris, aka Adam Richard Wiles, performs at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Sunday, Oct. 5, 2014, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Calvin Harris

Hitmaker Calvin Harris starts the weekend entertaining clubgoers at Omnia Nightclub on Friday. If you miss him this week, he’ll be manning the decks the next two Fridays as well. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $40 for women and $75 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $115 (omnianightclub.com).

Black & White Party

“Escape to Paradise” with Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s 32nd annual Black & White Party on Saturday at Daylight Beach Club. The ’80s-inspired pool party features entertainment by Vegas performers, beats by DJ Axis, special appearances, food and more, from 8:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. The fundraiser benefits AFAN’s services for individuals living with or affected by HIV. Ticket packages are $65 to $125, and table packages are available. All tickets include access to Piranha Nightclub’s after-party at Light Nightclub (afanlv.org).

Fat Joe

With a new album, “Family Ties,” due out this month, New York rapper Fat Joe drops by The Cromwell on Friday to perform at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (draisgroup.com).

Gin Blossoms

The Flamingo Go Pool hosts a concert featuring the Gin Blossoms on Friday. The rock band plays at 5 p.m. Tickets are $20 and include all-day access to the dayclub. Doors open at 9 a.m. (gopoolvegas.com).

Country Throwdown

Place on 7th goes country for the first Friday of every month. September’s event features sounds by DJ Shaddix and drink specials from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. with line dance lessons from 8 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. at 115 N. Seventh St. Admission $5 at the door and free online at countrynightlv.com.