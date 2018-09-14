This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

In this March 22, 2011, file photo, musician and record producer Prince Royce performs in Santo Domingo. Royce won 8 out of 10 categories in which he was nominated in the Youth Awards on Thursday, July 19, 2012. (AP Photo/Manuel Diaz, file)

Prince Royce

Multi-platinum-selling artist Prince Royce celebrates Mexican Independence Day weekend at Jewel Nightclub. The Latin singer, who has worked with Selena Gomez, Shakira, Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez, hosts Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Aria. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (jewelnightclub.com).

Ludacris

Rapper and actor Ludacris performs at Daylight Beach Club and then takes over Light Nightclub, after the club’s Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin viewing party, on Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. for the dayclub and 10:30 p.m. for the nightclub at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $30 for women and $60 for men during the day and $20 for women and $30 for men at night (daylightvegas.com; thelightvegas.com).

DJ Camilo

Rehab features the International Club King on Sunday as DJ Camilo of New York City’s Hot 97 mans the decks during the original pool party at the Hard Rock Hotel. Doors open at 11 a.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (rehablv.com).

Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott continues his residency with TAO Group on Saturday at Marquee Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $80 for men and $55 for women (marqueelasvegas.com).

Anniversary celebration

Omnia Nightclub’s “Deseo Latin Sundays” event celebrates its one-year anniversary with DJ Exile and Maria Romano. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Entry is free for clubbers who join the guest list at omnianightclub.com or arrive before 1 a.m. for women or midnight for men. If not, admission is $20 for women and $30 for men.