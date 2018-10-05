This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Migos (Tony Tran Photography)

Designer Virgil Abloh accepts applause at the end of his the Off White Spring/Summer 2019 ready to wear fashion collection presented in Paris, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)

‘White Coffee’

Fresh off presenting his new Off White Spring/Summer fashion collection in Paris, designer and DJ Virgil Abloh joins Black Coffee, pictured, in closing out the Art of the Wild weekend at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (xslasvegas.com).

After-parties

Following their concerts Friday and Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden, Migos will perform at after-parties at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell and tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. On Saturday, Drake takes over Omnia Nightclub with Zedd for his official concert after-party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $75 for women and $125 for men (draisgroup.com; omnianightclub.com).

Logic

Hear new songs from Logic’s “Young Sinatra IV” album when the rapper visits Marquee Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Conor McGregor

After his match against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, Conor McGregor heads to Wynn Las Vegas to host Encore Beach Club at Night. Fans of the MMA fighter can try out his new whiskey (Proper No. Twelve) at the post-fight party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Cash Cash

Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Sam Frisch, aka Cash Cash, headline Wet Republic’s dayclub party Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (wetrepublic.com).