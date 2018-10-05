Nightlife

This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 5, 2018 - 11:21 am
 

‘White Coffee’

Fresh off presenting his new Off White Spring/Summer fashion collection in Paris, designer and DJ Virgil Abloh joins Black Coffee, pictured, in closing out the Art of the Wild weekend at XS Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Sunday at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (xslasvegas.com).

After-parties

Following their concerts Friday and Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden, Migos will perform at after-parties at Drai’s Nightclub. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell and tickets start at $50 for women and $75 for men. On Saturday, Drake takes over Omnia Nightclub with Zedd for his official concert after-party. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $75 for women and $125 for men (draisgroup.com; omnianightclub.com).

Logic

Hear new songs from Logic’s “Young Sinatra IV” album when the rapper visits Marquee Nightclub on Friday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).

Conor McGregor

After his match against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, Conor McGregor heads to Wynn Las Vegas to host Encore Beach Club at Night. Fans of the MMA fighter can try out his new whiskey (Proper No. Twelve) at the post-fight party Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men (encorebeachclub.com).

Cash Cash

Jean Paul Makhlouf, Alex Makhlouf and Sam Frisch, aka Cash Cash, headline Wet Republic’s dayclub party Saturday. Doors open at 11 a.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (wetrepublic.com).

ad-high_impact_4
Entertainment
Jason Aldean talks about the possibility of a Las Vegas residency
Country superstar Jason Aldean discusses his feelings about playing in Las Vegas and says he'd be interested in a Las Vegas residency when the time is right at the iHeart Radio Music Festival in Las Vegas on September 21, 2018.(John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US
Block 16 Urban Food Hall Serves Favorite Foods From Across The US (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment
Benny the Skating Dog could be the next Golden Knights on-ice entertainment (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Who To Watch At Life Is Beautiful
Life Is Beautiful Setup
Workers preparing Fremont street for this weekend's Life is Beautiful festival, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal
The 46th annual Greek Food Festival will feed 25,000 people in Las Vegas
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip
Madame Tussauds Has The Newest VR Experience On The Strip. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Zia Records Move
Zias Records is moving from its Sahara Avenue and Arville Street location to a bigger store. (Mat Luscheck/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies
Students At The International Contortion Convention In Las Vegas Learn How To Bend And Twist Their Bodies. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Video from Fertitta wedding Sep. 1
video from @wedstagrams of Fertitta wedding at Red Rock Resort
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas
You Can Get Vegan Unicorn Toast In Downtown Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Five must-see bands at Psycho Las Vegas 2018
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch
Zuma's Ice Cube Carving Is Satisfying To Watch (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores
Therapy In Downtown Las Vegas Serves Cast Iron S'mores. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes
New Brunch Spot The Stove Makes Unicorn Hot Chocolate And Bananas Foster Pancakes. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup
The Octopus On The Las Vegas Strip Predicted The Winner Of The World Cup. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-journal)
TLC by the Numbers
Watch Ruthless! at Las Vegas Little Theatre
The musical Ruthless! will be playing at Las Vegas Little Theatre from July 13-29. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
How to feel like a kid again in Las Vegas
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall
People Lined Up For Over 5 Hours For Build-a-bear's "Pay Your Age" Promotion At Galleria Mall. (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Cadaver art and sword swallowing at The Dark Arts Market
Curator Erin Emrie talks about her inspiration for The Dark Arts Market at Cornish Pasty Co. in Las Vegas Tuesday, July 10, 2018. (Marcus Villagran/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @brokejournalist
More in Nightlife
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Nightlife Video
Events
 
Add Event
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like