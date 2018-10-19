This week’s 5 best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Krewella (Hyde Bellagio)

Krewella

Don’t miss EDM sister duo Krewella at Hyde Bellagio on Tuesday. Jahan and Yasmine Yousaf make their debut at the club’s weekly industry party, playing their hits “Alive,” Killin’ It” and more. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Bellagio. Tickets start at $20 for women and $40 for men (hydebellagio.com).

Glampyres

Reality star and singer-songwriter Erika Jayne headlines KLUC-FM, 98.5’s official Pride Parade after-party Friday. Morgan McMichaels from Season 2 of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” hosts the event featuring performances by Nina Sky, Dev and DJ Chris Cox. Showtime is 9:30 p.m. at Orleans Arena. Tickets start at $35 with VIP tickets starting at $99 (orleansarena.com).

Gryffin

Check out beats by DJ Gryffin at Hakkasan Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasannightclub.com).

Taolloween

Tao Nightclub begins its Halloween holiday celebration with a $5,000 costume contest and sounds by Chase B on Thursday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Venetian. Tickets start at $15 for women and $20 for men (taolasvegas.com).

L.A. Leakers

Justin Credible and DJ Sourmilk, aka L.A. Leakers, take over Intrigue Nightclub on Wednesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets start at $35 for women and $45 for men (intriguevegas.com).