This week’s best bets for nightlife in Las Vegas

Dash Berlin at Marquee Nightclub

Dash Berlin at Marquee Nightclub

Dash Berlin at Marquee Nightclub

Dj Tiesto performs during a concert at the Presidente Festival at the Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Friday, Oct. 3, 2014. (AP Photo/Tatiana Fernandez)

Hakkasan Celebration

Hakkasan Nightclub celebrates its fourth anniversary with Zedd on Friday, Tiesto and Dzeko on Saturday and Above & Beyond on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at MGM Grand. General-admission tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men. A VIP bar card package starts at $100 (hakkasanlv.com/anniversary).

Dash Berlin

Jeffrey Sutorius, the face of Dutch music trio Dash Berlin, will perform at Marquee Nightclub on Saturday. Tickets are $45 for men and $25 for women. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (marqueelasvegas.com).

Light Nightclub

ClubKillers.com will celebrate its fifth anniversary with Konflikt and Deville at Light Nightclub on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Mandalay Bay. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

DJ Spair

Check out beats by DJ Spair, co-founder of the Oakland Faders, from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday at The Dorsey in The Venetian. Free admission. (venetian.com).

‘Swimdustry Wednesdays’

The Flamingo’s Go Pool will host “Swimdustry Wednesdays” with DJ Sev One and $100 bottles of Belvedere, Moet & Chandon and Hennessey for locals from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free admission (gopoolvegas.com).