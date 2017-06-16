Watch all the EDC performances tonight — LIVESTREAM

Attendees watch fireworks go off during the first night of Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas during the early hours of Saturday, June 18, 2016. Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @csstevensphoto

The Las Vegas sun sets on the electric sky tonight.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will transform into a rhythmic neon wonderland as tens of thousands of EDM superfans descend on the grounds for the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival.

For EDC’s 21st year (7th year in Las Vegas), Red Bull TV is hosting a live stream for electronic dance music fans who can’t make it in person.

The three-day fest will feature over 110 performances across eight stages. Check the live stream schedule below for the acts you won’t want to miss.

The live stream begins tonight at 8:30 p.m.

Electric Daisy Carnival 2017 live stream schedule (all times in PDT):

Friday, June 16

8:45 p.m.: Will Sparks

9:15 p.m.: Nucleya

9:30 p.m.: San Holo

9:50 p.m.: Don Diablo

10:13 p.m.: GTA

10:40 p.m.: Cristoph

11:10 p.m.: Ghastly

11:30 p.m.: RL Grime

12 a.m.: John Askew

12:15 a.m.: Illenium

12:45 a.m.: Jauz

1:20 a.m.: Major Lazer

1:45 a.m.: Nicole Moudaber B2B Chris Liebing

2:15 a.m.: Astrix

2:30 a.m.: Galantis

3:06 a.m.: Afrojack

3:30 a.m.: NGHTMRE

3:50 a.m.: Simon Patterson

4:10 a.m.: Audien B2B 3LAU

4:25 a.m.: Slushii

4:40 a.m.: Andrew Rayel

5 a.m.: Gryffin

5:15 a.m.: Trippy Turtle

Saturday, June 17

8:45 p.m.: Autograf

9 p.m.: Jonas Blue

9:30 p.m.: Laidback Luke

9:45 p.m.: Wilkinson

10 p.m.: Louis The Child

10:15 p.m.: Tommy Trash

10:45 p.m.: Chase & Status

11 p.m.: Rüfüs Du Sol

11:15 p.m.: Sander van Doorn Presents Purple Haze

11:30 p.m.: Duke Dumont

11:45 p.m.: Boombox Cartel

12 a.m.: Tïesto

12:30 a.m.: Alesso

12:45 a.m.: Valentino Khan

1:05 a.m.: Cut Snake

1:30 a.m.: Snails

1:45 a.m.: Dillon Francis

2 a.m.: Above & Beyond

2:30 a.m.: Alison Wonderland

2:45 a.m.: Datsik

3:00 a.m.: W&W

3:15 a.m.: Mr. Carmack

3:30 a.m.: Dirtyphonics

3:45 a.m.: Oliver Heldens

4:15 a.m.: Martin Solveig

4:30 a.m.: Mija

4:45 a.m.: Kungs

5:15 a.m.: Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive B2B Dubloadz

Sunday, June 18

8:30 p.m.: K?D

8:50 p.m.: Baggi

9 p.m.: Firebeatz

9:20 p.m.: Black Tiger Sex Machine

9:40 p.m.: Gammer

9:50 p.m.: Getter

10:10 p.m.: Slander

10:40 p.m.: REZZ

11 p.m.: Wildstylez

11:15 p.m.: Gramatik

11:40 p.m.: Showtek

12:40 a.m.: Coone

12:55 a.m.: Marshmello

1:15 a.m.: Seven Lions

1:45 a.m.: Yellow Claw

2 a.m.: Axwell^Ingrosso

2:15 a.m.: Alison Wonderland B2B Diplo B2B Jauz

2:30 a.m.: Da Tweekaz

2:45 a.m.: Ookay

3 a.m.: Excision

3:45 a.m.: The Prophet

4 a.m.: Ephwurd

4:15 a.m.: Billy Kenny

4:40 a.m.: Vini Vici

4:55 a.m.: Miss K8