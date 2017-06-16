Watch all the EDC performances tonight — LIVESTREAM

The Las Vegas sun sets on the electric sky tonight.
Starting at 7 p.m., the Las Vegas Motor Speedway will transform into a rhythmic neon wonderland as tens of thousands of EDM superfans descend on the grounds for the first night of the Electric Daisy Carnival.
For EDC’s 21st year (7th year in Las Vegas), Red Bull TV is hosting a live stream for electronic dance music fans who can’t make it in person.
The three-day fest will feature over 110 performances across eight stages. Check the live stream schedule below for the acts you won’t want to miss.
The live stream begins tonight at 8:30 p.m.
Electric Daisy Carnival 2017 live stream schedule (all times in PDT):
Friday, June 16
8:45 p.m.: Will Sparks
9:15 p.m.: Nucleya
9:30 p.m.: San Holo
9:50 p.m.: Don Diablo
10:13 p.m.: GTA
10:40 p.m.: Cristoph
11:10 p.m.: Ghastly
11:30 p.m.: RL Grime
12 a.m.: John Askew
12:15 a.m.: Illenium
12:45 a.m.: Jauz
1:20 a.m.: Major Lazer
1:45 a.m.: Nicole Moudaber B2B Chris Liebing
2:15 a.m.: Astrix
2:30 a.m.: Galantis
3:06 a.m.: Afrojack
3:30 a.m.: NGHTMRE
3:50 a.m.: Simon Patterson
4:10 a.m.: Audien B2B 3LAU
4:25 a.m.: Slushii
4:40 a.m.: Andrew Rayel
5 a.m.: Gryffin
5:15 a.m.: Trippy Turtle
Saturday, June 17
8:45 p.m.: Autograf
9 p.m.: Jonas Blue
9:30 p.m.: Laidback Luke
9:45 p.m.: Wilkinson
10 p.m.: Louis The Child
10:15 p.m.: Tommy Trash
10:45 p.m.: Chase & Status
11 p.m.: Rüfüs Du Sol
11:15 p.m.: Sander van Doorn Presents Purple Haze
11:30 p.m.: Duke Dumont
11:45 p.m.: Boombox Cartel
12 a.m.: Tïesto
12:30 a.m.: Alesso
12:45 a.m.: Valentino Khan
1:05 a.m.: Cut Snake
1:30 a.m.: Snails
1:45 a.m.: Dillon Francis
2 a.m.: Above & Beyond
2:30 a.m.: Alison Wonderland
2:45 a.m.: Datsik
3:00 a.m.: W&W
3:15 a.m.: Mr. Carmack
3:30 a.m.: Dirtyphonics
3:45 a.m.: Oliver Heldens
4:15 a.m.: Martin Solveig
4:30 a.m.: Mija
4:45 a.m.: Kungs
5:15 a.m.: Virtual Riot B2B Barely Alive B2B Dubloadz
Sunday, June 18
8:30 p.m.: K?D
8:50 p.m.: Baggi
9 p.m.: Firebeatz
9:20 p.m.: Black Tiger Sex Machine
9:40 p.m.: Gammer
9:50 p.m.: Getter
10:10 p.m.: Slander
10:40 p.m.: REZZ
11 p.m.: Wildstylez
11:15 p.m.: Gramatik
11:40 p.m.: Showtek
12:40 a.m.: Coone
12:55 a.m.: Marshmello
1:15 a.m.: Seven Lions
1:45 a.m.: Yellow Claw
2 a.m.: Axwell^Ingrosso
2:15 a.m.: Alison Wonderland B2B Diplo B2B Jauz
2:30 a.m.: Da Tweekaz
2:45 a.m.: Ookay
3 a.m.: Excision
3:45 a.m.: The Prophet
4 a.m.: Ephwurd
4:15 a.m.: Billy Kenny
4:40 a.m.: Vini Vici
4:55 a.m.: Miss K8