XS resident DJ Avicii announces retirement

You only have until June to catch Grammy-nominated Avicii in Las Vegas and until the end of this year to catch him anywhere else.

(Avicii/Facebook)

The artist and producer announced in a Facebook post that after traveling around the country with his friends on a two-week journey, he realized he needed to make a change — retirement.

“I know I am blessed to be able to travel all around the world and perform, but I have too little left for the life of a real person behind the artist,” he wrote.

In the March 29 post, the 26-year-old electronic music DJ went on to thank the place he’s called home on the Strip.

“A huge thank you to all my friends in the industry. Thank you Jesse Waits at XS for having been such a huge friend to me and a rock in stormy waters.”

At the Wynn’s XS Nightclub and Encore Beach Club, fans can hear Avicii for the last time on dates from April 29 to June 25.

“I’ve decided this 2016 run will be my last tour and last shows. Let’s make them go out with a bang!”

