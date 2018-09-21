Your guide to music, art, food at Life is Beautiful on Friday

The first artist to take the Huntridge stage this weekend will be Las Vegas’ own Mike Xavier. Backed by a live band, Xavier raps with honest, emotional lyrics that illustrate his journey from homeless to headliner.

Attendees relax under a light display during the final day of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Once an Uber driver, Mike Xavier played songs for his passengers and was taken aback by their often visceral responses. (Mike Xavier)

Fans of Pretty Lights cheer during the EDM bands performance on the Fremont Stage during the final day of the Life is Beautiful music and arts festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017, in Las Vegas. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Listen

See Xavier on the Huntridge stage, 3:50-4:30 p.m., or his second set at the Toyota Music Den, 5-5:30 p.m.

Death Cab for Cutie first played Life is Beautiful in 2015. This year, they’ll be playing songs off their recently released “Thank You for Today” album. See Death Cab for Cutie at the Bacardi #Soundofrum stage, 11:30 p.m.-12:45 a.m.

Eat

New this year on the main festival grounds is The Cookout, a live fire cooking experience. Hosted by Chef Justin Kingsley Hall of The Kitchen at Atomic, The Cookout features a rotating list of chefs who will cook daily menus over wood fires. Find The Cookout next to the Huntridge stage.

Laugh

Natasha Leggero, a regular on Comedy Central Roasts, is hitting Life is Beautiful for the first time.

See Leggero at The Venue Las Vegas at 5:45-6:30 p.m. or 8:15-9 p.m.

Jimmy O. Yang is best known as Jian Yang on HBO’s “Silicon Valley.” But you may recognize him from “Crazy Rich Asians.” Catch Yang’s stand-up at 4:30-5:15 p.m. or 7-7:45 p.m.

Beginning two hours before each show, attendees can stop by the comedy box office for free tickets that will ensure them a seat in the venue.

Art

Marking a second return to Life is Beautiful, Firmament by artist Christopher Schardt syncs light and color with classical music. Lie on your back on the lawn and take in the lights and sounds.

Free ice cream

Stop by the Toyota Exhibit Love Tent for a free ice cream cone. Other free goodies include enamel pins and Life is Beautiful totes.

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Follow @jannainprogress on Twitter.