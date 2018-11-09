Zedd, 50 Cent take over Las Vegas nightclubs this week

Zedd (Tony Tran)

Zedd (Aaron Garcia)

Timmy Trumpet (CW Creative Productions)

Timmy Trumpet (Marquee Nightclub)

Timmy Trumpet (CW Creative Productions)

Zedd

Grammy winner Zedd — who recently teamed up with Shawn Mendes for a remix of the pop singer’s single “Lost in Japan” — headlines at Omnia Nightclub on Saturday and Tuesday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $25 for women and $40 for men Saturday and $20 for women and $30 for men Tuesday. Free admission for retired and active military with ID (omnianightclub.com).

F.L.Y.

Mook, Myko McFly and Vee, aka F.L.Y., perform at Light Nightclub on Saturday. See the “Swag Surfin’ ” hip-hop group with DJ E-Rock at Mandalay Bay. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (thelightvegas.com).

Drai’s Nightclub

Drai’s Nightclub features concerts by Yo Gotti on Friday and 50 Cent on Saturday with a set by DJ Franzen on Sunday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cromwell. Tickets start at $30 for women and $50 for men Friday and Saturday with $20 for women and $30 for men Sunday (draisgroup.com).

Nick Carter and Howie D

While in town for another round of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort, the Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter and Howie D take over Chateau Nightclub & Rooftop on Saturday. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at Paris Las Vegas. Tickets start at $30 (chateaunights.com).

Timmy Trumpet

Spend Monday night at Marquee Nightclub checking out sounds by Australian DJ Timmy Trumpet. Doors open at 10:30 p.m. at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets start at $20 for women and $30 for men (marqueelasvegas.com).