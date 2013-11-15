On Budget: Free concerts

The exterior of Count's Vamp'd Rock Bar and Grill at 6750 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas is shown on Thursday, Jan. 10, 2013. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Free show

L.A. experimental rockers Qui team up with two of Vegas’ best bands in The Bitters and The Fat Dukes for a can’t-miss show at 10 p.m. Saturday at the Double Down Saloon, 4640 Paradise Road. The show is free; call 702-791-5775.

Winchester Rebels

Hard rockers the Winchester Rebels celebrate the release of their new disc, “Blood, Sweat &Gears,” at 9 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d, 6750 W. Sahara Ave. The show is free; call 702-220-8849.

Street Drum Corps

Don’t miss the percussive madness of the Street Drum Corps, with special guests Battle Tapes, at 10 p.m. Saturday at Vinyl at the Hard Rock Hotel, 4455 Paradise Road. The show is free; call 702-693-5000.

The Mapes

Bring your records to trade and some cold cuts to throw at The Mapes when the debauched rockers throw down with Weed, Time Crashers and The Forget Me Nows at 9 p.m. Friday at Hellpop! in The Arts Factory, 107 E. Charleston Blvd. The show is free; call 702-518-0767.

Avalon Landing

Ascending Vegas pop rockers Avalon Landing commemorate the release of their new disc “Reside” at 10 p.m. Saturday at Beauty Bar, 517 Fremont St. The event is free; call 702-598-3757.

Contact reporter Jason Bracelin at jbracelin@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0476. Follow on Twitter @JasonBracelin.