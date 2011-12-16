On the Menu: Autumnal flavors are a great way to start a meal on a cold evening

Crispy Creamy Rock Shrimp, Simon Restaurant & Lounge, Palms Place
Florida rock shrimp is served in a sweet chili aioli with Gala apple and celery-heart slaw, $14.
Pumpkin Ravioli
STK Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Pasta pockets filled with pumpkin puree and goat cheese are flavored with bourbon maple syrup, whiskey and brown butter and topped with pumpkin-seed brittle, $15.
Pumpkin Soup
Bar + Bistro
Pumpkin soup is served in an acorn squash and topped with Frangelico cream, $10.
Irish Sausage Rolls
Ri Ra, Mandalay Place
Irish bangers are enclosed in pastry and served with a Guinness mustard sauce, $9.95.
If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please email Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or call 383-0474.
Duck Confit
Comme Ca, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
This duck-confit appetizer is made with vanilla roasted pumpkin, pomegranate, sour cherry duck jus and salted roasted pumpkin seed and is $14.