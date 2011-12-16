On the Menu: Autumnal flavors are a great way to start a meal on a cold evening

6420987-4-4

Crispy Creamy Rock Shrimp, Simon Restaurant & Lounge, Palms Place

Florida rock shrimp is served in a sweet chili aioli with Gala apple and celery-heart slaw, $14.

Pumpkin Ravioli

STK Las Vegas, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Pasta pockets filled with pumpkin puree and goat cheese are flavored with bourbon maple syrup, whiskey and brown butter and topped with pumpkin-seed brittle, $15.

Pumpkin Soup

Bar + Bistro

Pumpkin soup is served in an acorn squash and topped with Frangelico cream, $10.

Irish Sausage Rolls

Ri Ra, Mandalay Place

Irish bangers are enclosed in pastry and served with a Guinness mustard sauce, $9.95.

Duck Confit

Comme Ca, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

This duck-confit appetizer is made with vanilla roasted pumpkin, pomegranate, sour cherry duck jus and salted roasted pumpkin seed and is $14.