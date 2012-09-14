On the menu: Chicken

Chicken Mania
Senor Frog’s, Treasure Island
This entree presents chicken taquitos, a chicken quesadilla and chicken fingers with a variety of dipping sauces and carrots and celery, $27.99.
Uncle Vincent’s Famous Lemon Chicken
Rao’s, Caesars Palace
The charcoal-broiled bone-in chicken is served in Uncle Vincent’s Famous Lemon Sauce, $26.
Chicken & Waffles
PBR Rock Bar & Grill,
Miracle Mile Shops
Fried chicken breasts are layered between crisp waffles and topped with bacon and vanilla-bourbon maple syrup for a sweet-and-salty contrast, $16.95.
Chopped Latin Chicken Salad
Bar + Bistro
Chicken is tossed with cabbage, jicama, piquillo peppers, pumpkin seeds, avocado, Manchego cheese and plantain chips and finished with a chimichurri-honey dressing, $11.
Roasted Thai Buddha Chicken
Tao Asian Bistro, The Venetian
Thai-coconut-marinated and roasted chicken is served with sweet and spicy chile sauce, $28.
