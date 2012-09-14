On the menu: Chicken

7548039-4-4

Chicken Mania

Senor Frog’s, Treasure Island

This entree presents chicken taquitos, a chicken quesadilla and chicken fingers with a variety of dipping sauces and carrots and celery, $27.99.

Uncle Vincent’s Famous Lemon Chicken

Rao’s, Caesars Palace

The charcoal-broiled bone-in chicken is served in Uncle Vincent’s Famous Lemon Sauce, $26.

Chicken & Waffles

PBR Rock Bar & Grill,

Miracle Mile Shops

Fried chicken breasts are layered between crisp waffles and topped with bacon and vanilla-bourbon maple syrup for a sweet-and-salty contrast, $16.95.

Chopped Latin Chicken Salad

Bar + Bistro

Chicken is tossed with cabbage, jicama, piquillo peppers, pumpkin seeds, avocado, Manchego cheese and plantain chips and finished with a chimichurri-honey dressing, $11.

Roasted Thai Buddha Chicken

Tao Asian Bistro, The Venetian

Thai-coconut-marinated and roasted chicken is served with sweet and spicy chile sauce, $28.

