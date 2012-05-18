On the Menu: Salads

May 18, 2012 - 1:10 am

Chilled roasted vegetable salad

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza

Spinach is accented with fresh mozzarella pearls, edamame, artichoke, yellow tomatoes, red bell pepper, onion and basil, $10.50.

Chicago-Style Garbage Salad

The Flame Steakhouse, El Cortez

Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, marinated mushrooms, Genoa salami, cucumber, onions, garbanzo beans and cheddar cheese are all heaped together, $8.

Ensalada Diablo

Diego’s, MGM Grand

Spinach and baby greens are tossed with blood oranges, grilled pineapple, crispy Cotija cheese and a caramelized orange and pequin chile dressing, $9.

Kani Salad

Shibuya, MGM Grand

King, snow and river crab are combined with pickled cucumber, seaweed and lotus chips, $26.

Chimichurri Steak Cobb Salad

Bar + Bistro

This deconstructed salad is made with Kobe flatiron steak, egg, tomato, cabrales cheese, pancetta, pumpkin seeds, avocado, organic greens and a citrus dressing, $15.

