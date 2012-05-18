On the Menu: Salads

Chilled roasted vegetable salad
Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza
Spinach is accented with fresh mozzarella pearls, edamame, artichoke, yellow tomatoes, red bell pepper, onion and basil, $10.50.
Chicago-Style Garbage Salad
The Flame Steakhouse, El Cortez
Chopped iceberg lettuce, tomato, artichoke hearts, Kalamata olives, marinated mushrooms, Genoa salami, cucumber, onions, garbanzo beans and cheddar cheese are all heaped together, $8.
Ensalada Diablo
Diego’s, MGM Grand
Spinach and baby greens are tossed with blood oranges, grilled pineapple, crispy Cotija cheese and a caramelized orange and pequin chile dressing, $9.
Kani Salad
Shibuya, MGM Grand
King, snow and river crab are combined with pickled cucumber, seaweed and lotus chips, $26.
Chimichurri Steak Cobb Salad
Bar + Bistro
This deconstructed salad is made with Kobe flatiron steak, egg, tomato, cabrales cheese, pancetta, pumpkin seeds, avocado, organic greens and a citrus dressing, $15.
If you have suggestions for On the Menu, please contact Heidi Knapp Rinella at Hrinella@reviewjournal.com or call 383-0474.