‘Our Big Concert’ leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

MUSIC

‘Our Big Concert’

“The discipline’s left me,” Catfish and the Bottlemen singer-guitarist Van McCann howls early on the band’s latest record, “The Balance,” but it doesn’t sound like it, really, as the Brit rockers maintain their animated, no-frills edge on their third album. They headline the second night of X107.5’s “Our Big Concert,” which also features X-Ambassadors, K.Flay, Grandson and Meg Myers at 6:30 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $32 to $60; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

SHOWS

Blue Man Group benefit show

The Blue Man Group presents its fifth annual benefit performance for the Grant a Gift Autism Foundation on Sunday. Children, adults and families affected by autism spectrum disorder can experience a sensory-friendly show with reduced sound and light levels — and other slight modifications — at 4 p.m. in the Theater at Luxor. Calming environments will be set up in the theater’s lobby, and earplugs will be available upon request. A preshow drum circle with the performers starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $36 at grantagiftfoundation.org or luxor.com/entertainment.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Free family films

Who doesn’t like free? “Gremlins” is being screened at sundown Saturday on the green by Whole Foods in The District at Green Valley Ranch Resort. Catch “Ralph Breaks the Internet” at sundown Thursday on The Green at Town Square. Or, if you prefer your movies indoors, see “Mary Poppins Returns” at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Great Hall at the Fashion Show mall. All screenings are free.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD &DRINK

Hopped Taco Throwdown

Motley Brews’ third annual Hopped Taco Throwdown, highlighting the ever-popular pairing of tacos and craft beers, will run from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday in the backyard of Zappos’ headquarters downtown. Local chefs will compete in the categories of best Hopped Taco (beer-infused), Taco Loco (most creative) and Taco Dulce (dessert). Tickets, which include endless tacos and craft beer samples, start at $60 for general admission and $85 for VIP, with entrance at 7 p.m. Go to hoppedtaco.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS &LEISURE

Hot yoga at Neon Museum

The Neon Museum, 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North, launches this summer’s Hot Yoga series at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The one-hour sessions will take place outdoors on the museum’s patio with instructor Eileen Lorraine. Temperatures are expected to be in the triple digits, so participants will need to bring plenty of water, along with a yoga mat, towel and any additional equipment they may need. The program is open to anyone 18 and older, or kids 16 and older if they’re accompanied by an adult. Tickets are $18, $10 for museum members, at neonmuseum.org.

Al Mancini