OUT & ABOUT

Storytellers make audience part of tale

The Young People’s Summer Concert Series continues with the storytelling of Eric and Kristy Price, also known as From Hand to Mouth, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday at the Winchester Cultural Center Theater, 3130 S. McLeod Drive.

The couple will perform “Family Yarns” using a fast-paced delivery and percussion to make the audience a part of the story. The tales are appropriate for all ages.

Eric Price has been a musician for more than 25 years and is an adjunct faculty member at the College of Southern Nevada.

Kristy Price has a bachelor’s degree in English and more than 20 years of experience in theater and arts facilitation. She also is a teacher at the College of Southern Nevada.

Tickets are $3.

For more information, call 455-7340.