Over 2,000 items left in EDC Las Vegas’ Lost and Found

Over 2,000 items have been left behind or misplaced at the Electric Daisy Carnival that was held on June 16-18 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Fans dance during the last day of the Electric Daisy Carnival at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Monday, June 19, 2017. (Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Insomniac Productions, the company that stages the three-day electronic dance music festival, collected items such as bags, cellphones, wallets, IDs, cameras and keys in their Lost and Found booth throughout the weekend.

A breakdown for an exact number for each item lost was not specified in the statement. Last year, about the same number of Lost and Found items were collected.

Insomniac received 570 cellphones, 160 sets of keys, and about 1,200 wallets and IDs, and hundreds of other items like apparel and accessories in 2016.

“If anyone has lost their phone, visit www.nomophone.com and to have their IMEI number ready,” said Lea Komitzky, an Insomniac spokeswoman. “To find your IMEI, you can call your phone service provider or check your phone’s original packaging.”

IMEI, or International Mobile Equipment Identity, is a 15-digit number used to identify a mobile electronic device.

For all other items, people are encouraged to email lostandfound@insomniac.com.

