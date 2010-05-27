Paiute tribe’s annual powwow unites, teaches about culture

4495108-0-4

During events called powwows, members of Native American tribes gather to renew old friendships, make new friendships and celebrate their heritage against a backdrop of traditional dancing, singing and drumming.

And what’s really great is: When members of the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe have their annual powwow, they’re happy to invite the rest of us to it, too.

This weekend, the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe will have its 22nd annual Snow Mountain Pow-Wow, which opens Friday evening at 7 (doors open at 5 p.m.) and starts Saturday at noon (doors open at 10 a.m.).

The event will feature dancing, drumming and singing, as well as authentic arts, crafts and foods.

Gathering at powwows is "part of our culture," says Marcia Mahone, local Paiute tribal chairwoman and powwow coordinator. This year’s event will include dancers and participants ranging in age from 5-and-younger to 50-and-older, and from locales that include Nevada, California, Arizona, Utah and Canada.

The primary purpose of the event is "getting our people together and sharing our dance and our traditions with each other," Mahone says. Powwows also serve as vehicles for passing along traditions to younger generations, and for "visiting with families and friends and the friends we haven’t seen since the last powwow."

For the rest of us, powwows offer a chance to discover Native American and Paiute traditions firsthand. For example, Mahone says that as dancers wearing full tribal regalia perform this weekend, a master of ceremonies will "share with you the protocols and the meaning behind the dances."

Authentic arts and crafts — including jewelry and pottery — also will be available for browsing or buying, and Mahone notes that when guests make purchases at the event, they’ll probably be dealing with "the person who made them."

At noon Saturday, in honor of Memorial Day, all U.S. armed services veterans will be recognized. Also, each grand entry, or parade of dancers — at 7 p.m. Friday and noon and 6 p.m. Saturday — will be led by the Southern Paiute Veteran Association, and each will feature a veterans’ salute that includes a unique version of "Taps."

Newcomers more accustomed to, perhaps, more kitschy or less authentic representations of Native American culture may well leave the event surprised.

Some, Mahone admits, do arrive with "preconceptions of what they might anticipate," but leave with "a broader visual of the whole concept behind the powwow gathering."

Some visitors stay for a few hours, others for the entire day. But Mahone says first-timers will "probably want to spend a couple of hours there to witness all the dances … and also take time to view the arts and crafts." And, of course, to partake of offerings from the event’s food vendors. "If you haven’t had an Indian taco, that’s certainly a must when you come to the powwow," Mahone says.

Mahone suggests that visitors arrive with sunscreen, a hat and good walking shoes. The event will take place rain or shine, and guests should prepare for high winds. Bleachers are provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own folding chairs.

For more information, visit the Las Vegas Paiute Tribe’s website (www.lvpaiutetribe.com/powwow).

