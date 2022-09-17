Perfect weather greets fans for opening of 9th Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS
No less than 18 square bocks of downtown Las Vegas are home for the ninth run of Life is Beautiful this weekend.
Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas’ nationally renowned, three-day music, arts and food fest is back for year nine, spanning 18 city blocks.
Music, food and art combine for the three-day festival. Some 150 acts will perform on seven stages. Some performers were unknown when they took the stage in past years at LIB while some are newcomers and sure to be hits.
If you don’t have tickets, it’s best to avoid downtown all weekend. Some streets will be closed until next week for cleanup.