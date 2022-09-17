79°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
jeff_german
Entertainment

Perfect weather greets fans for opening of 9th Life is Beautiful — PHOTOS

Review-Journal
September 16, 2022 - 11:48 pm
 
Attendees pose for pictures during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, S ...
Attendees pose for pictures during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fr ...
Fans dance as Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
During the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown L ...
During the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres is prepared as part of The C ...
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall and Bazaar Meat by Jose Andres is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A fan reacts as Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of ...
A fan reacts as Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Members of Coin perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. ...
Members of Coin perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beau ...
Jordan Edward Benjamin, who goes by grandson, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fri ...
Chase Lawrence, of Coin, performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16 ...
Blu DeTiger performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of ...
Food from Chef Justin Kingsley Hall is prepared as part of The Cookout during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, ...
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Fr ...
Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sep ...
Attendees walk by a mural during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during ...
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, ...
Fans dance as Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
A worker is silhouetted in a food truck during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival ...
A worker is silhouetted in a food truck during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during ...
Attendees dance as Wizdumb performs in a silent disco at the 7-Eleven Brainfreeze Garage during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Hester Chambers, left, and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life i ...
Hester Chambers, left, and Rhian Teasdale of Wet Leg perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 202 ...
Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson, left, and Tom McFarland of Jungle perform during the first day of the Life i ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson, left, and Tom McFarland of Jungle perform during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on ...
Josh Lloyd-Watson of Jungle performs during the first day of the Life is Beautiful festival on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and f ...
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and f ...
Fans gather at the Huntridge Stage on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Fans gather check out the art on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food f ...
Fans gather check out the art on the first night of the Life is Beautiful music, art and food festival in downtown Las Vegas Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Life is Beautiful, downtown Las Vegas’ nationally renowned, three-day music, arts and food fest is back for year nine, spanning 18 city blocks.

Music, food and art combine for the three-day festival. Some 150 acts will perform on seven stages. Some performers were unknown when they took the stage in past years at LIB while some are newcomers and sure to be hits.

If you don’t have tickets, it’s best to avoid downtown all weekend. Some streets will be closed until next week for cleanup.

MOST READ
1
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
Raiders buy property across from stadium for more than $16M
2
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
‘I’ve certainly made mistakes’: Robert Telles gives jailhouse interview
3
How Jeff German’s grieving Review-Journal colleagues covered his murder
How Jeff German’s grieving Review-Journal colleagues covered his murder
4
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
Former Nevada deputy AG arrested in 1972 Hawaii homicide
5
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
CARTOONS: How to get a man’s attention
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
 
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for ‘dumb comedy bit’ at Emmys
By Alexandra Del Rosario and Christie D’Zurilla Los Angeles Times

Days after winning her first Emmy Award, Quinta Brunson showed restraint when she sat down on Jimmy Kimmel’s show Tuesday night. She did not, in fact, punch him in the face.

Steven Tyler and Joe Perry perform during the return of "Deuces Are Wild" at Dolby Live at Park ...
Aerosmith is back on the Strip and badder than ever
By / RJ

Early in Aerosmith’s roaring return to Dolby Live on Wednesday night, Steven Tyler grabbed at the audio pack clipped to the back of his jeans. The wiry technology was slipping free, and not for the first time.

Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) in Lucasfilm's ANDOR, exclusively on Disney+. (Lucasfilm Ltd.)
Diego Luna gets to the heart of Star Wars’ Andor
By C.L. Gaber Special to the / RJ

The actor reprises his role from 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” in the new Disney+ series “Andor.”

 
Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week
RJ

The Raiders, the Amazing Las Vegas Comic Con and Travis Scott highlight this week’s list of things to do in Las Vegas.