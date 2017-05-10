ad-fullscreen
Entertainment

Peter Dinklage gets lead role in Villechaize movie

The Associated Press
May 10, 2017 - 3:49 am
 
Updated May 10, 2017 - 4:22 am

LOS ANGELES — HBO says it’s green-lighted a movie about Herve Villechaize. He’s the late actor who played Mr. Tattoo on TV’s “Fantasy Island.”

HBO said Tuesday that “My Dinner with Herve” will star Peter Dinklage of “Game of Thrones” as Villechaize.

“Fifty Shades of Grey” star Jamie Dornan will play a journalist who comes into the actor’s life.

Villechaize’s shout of “The plane, the plane!” greeted arriving guests in the 1977-83 series “Fantasy Island.”

 

He played bad guy Nick Nack in 1974’s James Bond film, “The Man with the Golden Gun.”

The HBO film’s writer and director is Sacha Gervasi, who interviewed Villechaize shortly before he died.

The 3-foot-11 Villechaize endured health problems and died in 1993 of a self-inflicted gunshot wound at age 50.

TOP NEWS
