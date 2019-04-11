Pink leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Pink performs on NBC's "Today" show on Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2012 in New York to promote her latest album, "The Truth About Love." (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Kenny Wayne Shepherd (Mark Seliger)

Warner Bros. Pictures

Jensen Aidan, 6, of Henderson, rides backwards on his mount during a qualifying round of mutton bustin at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale on Friday, April 10, 2015. The annual fair featuring rides, attractions, food, a junior livestock show and rodeo continues through April 12. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Preslee Totton, 6, of Overton, dives off her mount during a qualifying round of mutton bustin at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo at the Clark County Fairgrounds in Logandale on Friday, April 10, 2015. The annual fair featuring rides, attractions, food, a junior livestock show and rodeo continues through April 12. (David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Attendees walk around the Clark County Fair & Rodeo in Logandale, Thursday, April 12, 2018. Andrea Cornejo Las Vegas Review-Journal @dreacornejo

Doughnuts are shown at Carl's Donuts at 6350 Sunset Corporate Dr. in Las Vegas on Friday, July 18, 2014. (Andrea Corral/ Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MUSIC

Pink

“I live my life like a bullet in a gun,” Pink contends on her latest single, “Hustle,” shooting from the hip as always on the funky, potty-mouthed, electro-pop kiss-off. The song is the second taste of her forthcoming new album, “Hard 2B Human,” the singer’s eighth, due out April 26. Help pass the time till then by seeing Pink at 8 p.m. Friday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $47.45 to $227.50; call 702-692-1600.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Henderson BluesFest

Blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd and singer-songwriter Beth Hart co-headline the Henderson BluesFest on Saturday. The annual blues festival at Henderson Pavilion also features performances by Lenny “Fuzzy” Rankins and Ally Venable on the Main Stage. The Charlie Tuna Band kicks off the event at 3 p.m. on the Courtyard Stage. Tickets start at $30.50. For details and a schedule, visit hendersonpavilion.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Ben-Hur’

There are movies you can watch on your TV or even your phone without missing much. Then there’s “Ben-Hur.” The religious epic about a wealthy prince (Charlton Heston) cast into slavery won a record 11 Academy Awards — a feat that’s only been matched by “Titanic” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” In a rare return to the big screen to celebrate its 60th anniversary, it’s being shown in its original super-widescreen Ultra 65 format. See “Ben-Hur” on Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

ARTS & LEISURE

Clark County Fair & Rodeo

Hit the road to Logandale for the last three days of pig races, mutton bustin’ and bull riding at the Clark County Fair & Rodeo. The annual event features a PRCA rodeo, and families can enjoy a carnival, entertainment and a variety of exhibits at the Clark County Fairgrounds, 1301 W. Whipple Ave. Gates open at 10 a.m. Friday to Sunday. Fair admission tickets are $12 to $15 (ages 4 and younger are free) with rodeo/fair and carnival/fair ticket packages available. For more information, visit ccfair.com.

Madelon Hynes

FOOD & DRINK

Carl’s Donuts community day

Venerable doughnut-maker Carl’s Donuts marks the first anniversary of its retail store at 3170 E. Sunset Road with a community day beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday. The event will include doughnut-eating contests on the hour until 1 p.m., games, a photo booth, giveaways, fundraising and more. Among new Carl’s features are the Cannoli Donut, Berries & Cream, Cream Brulee Donut and Cruffins, a croissant/muffin hybrid.

Heidi Knapp Rinella