Places to beat the heat

There’s a wide variety of places to play indoors when the summer heat sends you scrambling for cooler options. Here are a few places to enrich your child’s education and make lasting family memories.

Indoor sports

Impact Archery, 6323 Dean Martin Drive, impactarcherylv.com.

The 20-yard range has certified professionals on hand to assist all skill levels. The family-friendly activity is open to ages 7 and older. Call ahead to reserve a spot because they take a limited number of shooters.

HyperX Esports Arena, Luxor, hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com

The pro esports competition stage under the 50-foot LED screen overlooks a sprawling gaming floor where kids and adults can play a bevy of games, new and old. It’s affordable and easy to access from the garage. Spend a few hours or the day, rent a VIP room for a family event or split with a few friends for a cool place to chill and get your game on.

Topgolf Las Vegas, 4627 Koval Lane, topgolf.com

Reserve a bay and stay all day with friends and family. A wide variety of games, including Angry Birds, is available for all skill ages to play and score with shots in the enclosed rooftop golfing center. Tuck into a gourmet menu of snacks and finger foods and a full bar. Sign up for KidZone to receive discounts, invites to kids-only parties and alerts to contests and giveaways.

The Refuge Climbing & Fitness, 6283 S. Valley View Blvd., climbrefuge.com

An indoor climbing center can help children learn a new skill, improve their skills and get a good workout in a cool climate. The Refuge has climbing and bouldering for any age or ability.

Indoor activities

Future Makers, 1020 E. Fremont St., futuremakerslv.com

Drop the kids off for engaging classes that will spark their creativity and build skills. Classes offered during the week and weekend include Little Makers, Makers and Young Entrepreneurs

Meepleville, 4704 W. Sahara Ave., meepleville.com

Grab a game and tuck into a pizza or a burger at the snack bar and spend a few cool hours in this stocked game shop that includes role-playing, board games both past and present, and group play.

Indoor play places

Bouncy World Indoor Bounce Playland & Cafe, 4549 Blue Diamond Road, bouncyworldlv.com

Pop in for a few hours or stay all day at this bounce house. Bonuses for kids abound, including free balloon twisting on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a free ICEE on Wednesdays and a full menu so you can make a day of it. There are specials for parents too, including free chair massages on Mondays.

The Adventuredome, Circus Circus, circuscircus.com/the-adventuredome

Take a staycation to this 5-acre indoor amusement park that has more than two dozen rides and attractions for a full day of family fun.

Exhibits

Area15, 3215 S. Rancho Drive, area15.com

Get physical or immerse yourself in a world of art at this indoor playground. Find your way through a bamboo volcano, soar over otherworldly exhibits on a zip line, throw your energy into getting a bullseye at Dueling Axes or beat your best at the indoor simulation Five Iron Golf. Change your perspective and wind through Omega Mart or step into the 360-degree digital Van Gogh art exhibition.

“Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition,” Luxor, luxor.mgmresorts.com

Dip into the depths of the famous floating palace reconstructed in the vast space filled with personal artifacts and towering pieces of the actual luxury liner retrieved from the ocean floor.