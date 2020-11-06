Playing Princess Diana a crowning glory for young British star

Emma Corrin stars as Princess Diana in Season 4 of Netflix's "The Crown." (Netflix)

Emma Corrin stars as Princess Diana in the new season of "The Crown," set to debut Nov. 15 on Netflix. (Netflix)

Once upon a time, there was a lovely princess. In the case of Lady Diana Spencer and Prince Charles, the fairy tale pretty much ends there.

Even Emma Corrin, who plays Princess Di in the highly anticipated new season of “The Crown,” knows that this marriage couldn’t be saved.

“It’s so tragic, because all Princess Diana wanted was love in her life. They both did,” the 24-year-old British actress says of the royal couple. “This was the reason the marriage couldn’t work. They both needed the same things, but they couldn’t give it to each other.”

What Corrin can give Netflix viewers is perhaps one of the most anticipated seasons of the hit series, which begins streaming in its entirety Nov. 15.

The new episodes revolve around Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) dealing with the unhappy new marriage of her son Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), including their wedding day, when he had his true love Camilla on speed dial. Gillian Anderson also rankles the queen as the formidable Margaret Thatcher, the U.K.’s first female prime minister.

Corrin, quarantining in London, was happy to talk all things royal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal: What pressure did you face playing the beloved and now infamous Princess Diana?

Emma Corrin: It was an intimidating thing. She was so beloved around the world. I had to focus on her as any actor would break down any character. I loved that she was such a complex woman. A character who has so many sides is truly an acting gift. In the end, I tried to put my own spin on it. This is not an impersonation; it’s my interpretation of Princess Diana.

You actually nabbed this role in an unconventional way.

I got a call when “The Crown” was casting Season 3. They were choosing who they wanted to play Camilla and needed someone to read against that actress as Diana. It wasn’t an audition for the Diana role, but simply a way to help the other actress. One day, the director said, “Do you mind if we put you on camera?” A year passed and I heard that “The Crown” had officially announced that they were going to audition actresses to play Princess Diana. … Finally, I had a real audition and read opposite Josh. They offered me the part in the room. I was so stunned that Josh said, “It was like watching someone crowned as the winner of ‘The X-Factor.’ ”

How did it feel to put on the replica of Princess Diana’s wedding gown?

They literally had to have this iconic dress built around me. I loved seeing the intimates put on underneath the dress and how it was literally layered on her. The days that we filmed in the dress were long ones. I couldn’t move in it because the dress was so heavy. And it was so hot in there! In the end, we spent so many hours fitting the dress and I believe it’s in the series for only several minutes. But it was worth it.

Do you believe Charles and Diana had any shot at a happy marriage?

Honestly, I feel sorry for both of them. They were both in impossible positions. Charles is so often painted as the villain in this marriage, but one must understand that he was in love with another woman for his entire life. The love of his life was Camilla. I believe that he did love Diana, too. He desperately wanted to love her, but he couldn’t in the right way. Charles and Diana is an odd love story that chucks our understanding of love.

It’s impressive that Diana holds her own. She doesn’t just sit back silently, especially on the 1983 tour of Australia where the royal family doesn’t want her to bring her infant son, William.

I love when she’s on the plane with her infant son — whom she has insisted on bringing — and says, “What do you expect? What is wrong with this institution? I just had a baby and you’re saying I can’t bring him with me!” She stands up and gets her way. It’s such a moment for this one woman against the wishes of the monarchy.

Tell us a bit about your life and career. Audiences mostly know you from your role in the series “Pennyworth.”

I began acting as a little girl in drama clubs. My school years were quite drama focused. The only hard moment was when I auditioned for a prestigious drama school but didn’t get in. So, I studied drama at Cambridge University and did 19 shows in three years. I really couldn’t imagine doing anything else.

“The Crown” is known for changing actresses when it comes to pivotal roles. How do you feel about Elizabeth Debicki taking on the role for Season 5?

I knew going in that I would only have one season, but it’s strange. It feels like I’m letting go. It’s a sweet feeling. And it’s also that feeling of watching an ex move on.

How is life in quarantine these days? How are you spending your Sundays?

I’m answering the phone. My mum keeps calling and saying, “Are you sure you’re all right?” My agent has loaned me a flat, so I’ve been staying there. Doesn’t it seem like a bad dream? The only good part is, in my free time, I’ve been able to focus on one of my loves, which is reading. … I also love watching films. I have a subscription to our indie film channel in England. There is also a list of films I’m developing. So I’m using this time to do some writing, too.

When you do get out, do people do double takes? You are the spitting image of Princess Di.

The truth is, I really don’t look like Princess Di right now. I have a brown top (hair), so that helps and I don’t walk around in a tiara! These days, I get a lot of, “You look like a young Jodie Foster.” Believe me, I’ll take it!