Ponderosa Ranch of ‘Bonanza’ fame moving east for tourism

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 4, 2020 - 4:43 pm
 

The Ponderosa is moving east.

Fans of the classic TV western series “Bonanza” were saddened in 2004 when software entrepreneur David Duffield acquired the Ponderosa theme park near Lake Tahoe and closed it “indefinitely.”

But at Wednesday’s Nevada Commission on Tourism meeting, the Ponderosa was given new life as commissioners unanimously approved a VIP grant request to relocate the ranch that was home to the fictional Cartwright family.

Commissioner Herb Santos said he’s always lamented the closure of the park that shut down well after the heyday of “Bonanza,” which lasted 14 seasons, from 1959 to 1973, but remains in syndication.

Foundation 36, a volunteer organization of 25, applied for a $10,000 grant that will create the Ponderosa Ranch exhibit near Elko. The Ponderosa and the movie sets associated with the show are being moved to Lamoille.

The goal of the project is to create a cultural educational attraction that interprets Nevada’s rich movie and television heritage.

Grant funds will specifically purchase physical barriers to encourage social distancing.

Contact Richard N. Velotta at rvelotta@reviewjournal.com or 702-477-3893. Follow @RickVelotta on Twitter.

