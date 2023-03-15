Pool season in Las Vegas has officially begun with new food, drink options

Here’s a look at some of what’s new at Las Vegas’ top pools, from parties to food and drink to a European-style pool that’s suddenly a lot more American.

It may not exactly feel like pool season. But, thankfully for those involved in the pool party industrial complex, as well as the thousands who’ll be out there testing the waters this weekend, pool season is much more than a feeling. It’s a way of life.

Pool parties already have kicked off at several resorts, with plenty more coming online this weekend.

With that in mind, here’s a look at some of what’s new for the season, from parties to food and drink to a European-style pool that’s suddenly a lot more American.

Aria

An expanded pool bar with healthy gourmet cuisine, specialty cocktails and a renovated lounge space is among the new offerings. Open now.

Caesars Palace

The adults-only Venus Night Swim is taking over the Garden of the Gods Pool Oasis at Caesars Palace, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., seven days a week, all season long. Starts April 1.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas

Sunset Cocktail Hour moves to Fridays at the North Bar at Boulevard Pool. Guests can listen to DJ sets while imbibing some of the resort’s signature drinks or partaking from the new interactive daiquiri cart presented by Mount Gay Rum. Starts April 7.

Mandalay Bay

Daylight Beach Club is introducing “Sunburst Saturdays,” a weekly party featuring EDM-centric house, trap and bass house DJs. Elsewhere, Mandalay Bay Beach’s new Grand Bungalow can accommodate up to 20 guests. The fully air-conditioned 425-square-foot cabana includes two TVs, a wet bar, refrigerator and direct access to the beach. Open now.

MGM Grand

The new 2,300-square-foot Dive Bar features four frozen drink machines and 25 shaded seats. Open now.

The Mirage

The big news here, and this can’t be stressed enough if you want to remain out of jail, is that ladies no longer have the option of going topless at Bare Pool Lounge. The venue remains open to non-guests, with reservations, as long as they’re at least 21. The poolside Paradise Café, meanwhile, has new menus for breakfast (including Paradise French Toast, a thick-cut cinnamon roll with berry compote, whipped cream, powdered sugar and maple syrup), lunch (including vegan tacos with vegan slaw, pickled chilies, pico de gallo and vegan cilantro-lime aioli) and cocktails (including the Dole Whip with Mount Gay Black Barrel rum). Opens March 16.

Palms

For its second season, Soak has upgraded its food and beverage menus with the likes of shrimp ceviche and a poké bowl, as well as the Pink Paloma, made from Casamigos Blanco tequila, Malibu rum and pink grapefruit juice, topped with Fever Tree grapefruit soda. Open now.

Red Rock Resort

When you think of Las Vegas pools, you may land on dozens of images before “Paris in the 1920s.” Yet that’s the inspiration for Rouge Room, the latest offering from Wish You Were Here Group, the brains behind Kassi Beach House at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. In addition to its French-driven cuisine, live entertainment and “experiential cocktail offerings,” Rouge Room offers an adults-only poolside experience with cabanas, lounge-style seating options and a full bar. Opens March 17.

Resorts World

Ayu Dayclub is still one of the new kids on the block, but it’s already shaking things up yet again for its third season. Ayu Beach House is taking over Sundays with live entertainment including hip-hop, house and R&B, as well as interactive photo opportunities. Also, a door may not seem like much of an innovation. They’ve been around for thousands of years. But by replacing the wall between Ayu Dayclub and Zouk Nightclub with a retractable door, both venues will have an expanded footprint, and dayclub guests will have access to premium backstage seating. Open now.

Tropicana

This season’s theme is “Tequilas in the Desert.” Guests can partake in everything from tequila-infused seasonal fruit to the new tequila sampler platter. Other new menu options include jelly shots and, in non-tequila news, the Hurricane Fabio. That’s a mix of Bacardi Superior Rum, Bacardi Anejo Cuarto Rum, Aperol, passion fruit, orange and grenadine — and not, as the name implies, yet another way for that chiseled Italian model to sweep you off your feet. Opens March 21.

Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Elia Beach, the 5-acre, adults-only elevated pool experience, is being revamped for the season, but you’ll have to wait until closer to its unveiling for any concrete details. Opens April 20.

Wynn Las Vegas

This summer, Wynn and Encore are emphasizing zero-proof cocktails, including the Solar Power with La Colombe Cold Brew coffee, almond milk and a blend of lion’s mane, maca, reishi and cacao, and the Au Naturel, an iced matcha green tea with yuzu and jasmine honey. It’s all part of the Wynn Living Well program. Cabana guests will receive complimentary sunscreen, facial mists, snacks and more. All Wynn and Encore pools will be open March 20.