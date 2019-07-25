Pop 2000 concert among downtown Las Vegas happenings

In this Dec. 1, 2017, file photo, Lance Bass arrives at Jingle Ball at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Bring the family for ‘Incredibles 2’

Thursdays are movie nights at Downtown Container Park, and this week’s showing is “Incredibles 2.” The free, all-ages screening kicks off just after sundown, which will be at 7:52 on Thursday. No outside food or drinks are permitted. 707 Fremont St., downtowncontainerpark.com

Concert may bring back some memories

If you’re a boy band fan, and old enough to remember MTV’s TRL (Total Request Live), you’ll probably be familiar with some of the acts performing Saturday night at the Fremont Street Experience. The Pop 2000 tour, hosted by Lance Bass, will feature performances by O-Town, Aaron Carter, Ryan Cabrera and Tyler Hilton, as part of the Downtown Rocks free concert series. The show will run from 7:30 to 11 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. vegasexperience.com

‘Alley’ event includes rosé, champagne

The next edition of Fergusons Downtown’s Pour in the Alley series is set from 7-10 p.m. Saturday. The theme is Rosé and Champagne, and guests can taste examples of both as they hear stories, learn fun facts and sample them three different ways. The event will also include snacks and music. Tickets are $47 plus fees for 7:45 general admission, $10 more for 7 p.m. admission. 1031 Fremont St., fergusonsdowntown.com

Bourbon Book Club slates meeting

There’s one week left to read and participate in the next edition of Bourbon Book Club at The Writer’s Block. The club will meet from 6-7 p.m. Aug. 1 to discuss Russell Banks’ 1991 novel “The Sweet Hereafter” while sipping an adult beverage selected by the Whiskey Attic. The book is described as “a small-town morality play that addresses one of life’s most agonizing questions: When the worst thing happens, who do you blame?” Admission is free. 519 Sixth St., thewritersblock.org

Artifice keeping art of burlesque alive

Ridiculesque returns to Artifice Bar on Saturday. This month’s theme is Disco Burlesque, and organizers are promising a “Studio 54 vibe” as the burlesque performers hustle, bump and grind. The show starts at 8 p.m., and admission is $15, although you’ll want to bring some extra dollar bills for tipping. 1025 S. First St., artificebarlv.com

