Pottery workshop for kids among events in downtown Las Vegas

Museum to host pottery workshop

Discovery Children’s Museum will host a free pottery workshop for kids ages 8-12 on Saturday. Participants will get to design two pieces under the guidance of artist Thelma Davis in the first of two workshops. (They’ll get the chance to paint them the following Saturday.) The workshop runs from 9 to 11 a.m., and participants and their parents are invited to enjoy the museum afterward. Reservations are required. 360 Promenade Place, discoverykidslv.org

Artifice Bar hosts ‘anti-art’ class

The third Thursday of the month falls this week, which means Dr. Sketchy’s Anti-Art School will be back at Artifice Bar, 1025 First St. Kicking off at 8 p.m., this month’s edition of the burlesque-themed drawing seminar will feature balloon twister Ronnie Manhattan and Innocence, the Guilty Grinder. There’s no cover for the event, which runs until 11 p.m. Reserve a spot at artificebarlv.com.

Mob Museum hosts book-signing event

The New Jersey mob isn’t limited to the Sopranos, and few people know the state’s true organized crime stories like Scott M. Deitche. The author of “Garden State Gangland” will sign copies of the book from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday at The Mob Museum. The event takes place in the museum’s bookstore, so there’s no admission charge. 300 Stewart Avenue, themobmuseum.org

Musicians gather for Composers Showcase

The Composers Showcase of Las Vegas returns to Myron’s Cabaret Jazz at The Smith Center, on Sept. 25. The monthly event, founded and hosted by Keith Thompson of “Jersey Boys” and Michael Brennan of “La Reve,” allows local composers and songwriters to present original material in an informal setting. Tickets in the mezzanine are still available for $25. 361 W. Symphony Park Ave., thesmithcenter.com

