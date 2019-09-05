Premiere of musical ‘American Idiot’ tops downtown Las Vegas events
Also upcoming are First Friday, with theme ‘Into the Wild,’ an ’80s music event with several bands and extended Sunday brunch hours at Makers & Finders.
‘American Idiot’ premieres Thursday
Majestic Repertory Theatre’s production of “American Idiot,” the rock musical based on Green Day’s Grammy-winning 2004 concept album, premieres Thursday. It is scheduled to run at 8 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, with Sunday matinees, through Sept. 29. Tickets are $30. 1217 S. Main St., majesticrepertory.com
‘Wild’ evening planned for First Friday
The theme of this month’s First Friday celebration is “Into The Wild,” and the event that runs from 5-11 p.m. will include animal rescue groups, animal face painting and education on global conservation efforts by Dazzle Africa. Local nature lover and watercolor artist Mary Felker will be the featured artist, and live entertainment will include Deblanc, Nico Bleu, Cameron Dettman and DCGA. The festival’s main stage will be at the south end of the Art Way parking lot, with the majority of artists/vendors on First Street, extending to Hoover, and food trucks in front of the Mission Building. firstfridaylasvegas.com
Gallery owner celebrates move
Priscilla Fowler will celebrate moving her fine art gallery from a 780-square-foot space in Art Square to a spot over four times the size on Main Street in the Arts District, with a party in the new gallery Thursday. The grand opening celebration will feature the art of Las Vegas architect and artist David Baird, as well as music, food, art and a cash bar. It begins at 5 p.m. 1300 S. Main St., No. 110, priscillafowler.com
A night to remember ’80s favorites
The Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will host “Lost ’80s Live” at 6 p.m. Saturday. The show will feature sets by A Flock of Seagulls, Missing Persons, Wang Chung, The Tubes and The Motels, among others. Tickets start at $23.40, plus fees. 200 S. Third St., dlvec.com
Restaurant extends Sunday brunch
Makers & Finders will extend the hours of its Sunday brunch at the Arts District location starting this weekend. Brunch hours will be 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. 1120 S. Main St., makerslv.com
Got an item for Downtown Lowdown? Contact Al Mancini at amancini@reviewjournal.com.