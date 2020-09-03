Quantum Error ready to bring horror to next-gen gaming

In the world of video games, there are some horror franchises that have stood the test of time. In 2021, TeamKill Media hopes to add a new title to that list — Quantum Error.

In 2021, TeamKill Media hopes to add a new title to that list — Quantum Error.

“It’s along the lines of something you would see in Doom 3 or Deadspace,” TeamKill Media owner and lead designer Micah Jones said. “The core of the enemies and things that happen throughout the game is cosmic based.”

Quantum Error is a first-person shooter horror game set to be released on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. While creating a new horror classic is no easy task, Jones is determined to create a game that will stick out to fans of the genre.

“There are some horror games that are just cheesy,” Jones said. “It’s all about jump scares. The thing I’ve felt with stuff that’s creepy is, it’s all about the atmosphere. You have to believe what’s going on.”

At the center of Quantum Error is a firefighter — a departure from the soldier or military type characters gamers often see.

“We can make a first-person shooter, but how do we make it cool and unique and different so it’s not just playing the same game over and over again like everything else,” Jones said. “Turning firefighting skills into game mechanics is turning out to be quite amazing.”

Using a firefighter as the main protagonist also has a personal connection. Jones’ dad was a firefighter for many years.

“The main character is basically like our dad immortalized in a video game,” Jones said. “Our whole life we were able to go to different fire departments. The first time I played the original Doom was at a fire department with my dad. It’s one of the most American hero figures. They are like the superheroes of real life.”

Quantum Error has turned into a way to highlight firefighters and showcase mechanics based on real-life skills necessary to do the job.

“We’ve had many firefighters on social media comment that this is so cool and I can’t wait,” Jones said. “There are a lot of cool things we have planned to honor firefighters.”

Placing a more realistic character at the center of the game’s plot is something that will add to Quantum Error’s overall effectiveness, Jones said.

“There’s a balancing act,” Jones said. “You can be able to defeat enemies and it still be creepy. It’s a matter of enemies being bigger and stronger than you. I think back to Doom 64. Someone said that they put the camera in the chest of the player to make all the enemies taller than you so they were always looming over you to give you that small feeling. You can defend yourself (in our game), but what you’re defending yourself against is a lot more powerful than you are.”

The game was recently featured during Gamescom. Since then, the feedback from gamers has been flowing in, Jones said. And the team, which currently has four members, is ready to deliver a game that will be worth the wait.

“I’m extremely determined to give people a video game that is fun and is good,” Jones said. “There’s no motives behind let’s get rich quick or trying to slap it together to get it out. It’s about making a story and a game that is fun to play. I would say people’s expectations and seeing the way they react to things pushes us and makes us more excited because we can’t wait for people to play it.”

