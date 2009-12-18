QUICK TAKES

Gosselin divorce not final yet

Reality television couple Jon and Kate Gosselin probably won’t have their divorce finalized until early 2010, a lawyer for Jon Gosselin said. According to Mark Jay Heller, the arbiter’s decisions on custody and finances is still being hammered out and the couple has not signed off on it. The former stars of “Jon & Kate Plus 8” were married 10 years.

Former aide to talk to ABC

Andrew Young, a former aide for Sen. John Edwards, had claimed to have fathered the child of Edwards’ mistress. Now, Young will sit down with ABC News correspondent Bob Woodruff for an interview scheduled to air Jan. 29 on “20/20.” Young will discuss his upcoming book, “The Politician,” which looks at Edwards’ 2004 presidential campaign and the Rielle Hunter scandal.

Hetfield makes land donation

James Hetfield of Metallica had recently constructed a fence to block the use of a hiking trail that crosses his property. But now he has donated 330 acres overlooking California’s Lucas Valley for preservation. The Marin County Board of Supervisors accepted the donation on Tuesday. County officials say they are close to a deal with the Metallica frontman to reroute the hiking trail. Hetfield also donated 400 acres for open space. Both areas are around his home.

Compiled from wire reports by Melissa Sullivan