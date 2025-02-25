Quiz crawl: Where to play live trivia games in the Las Vegas Valley

There are lots of bars and restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley where you and your friends can test your knowledge and compete for prizes.

People drop off their answer sheets during trivia night at ReBAR on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Randy Schifflin, from left, Alex Solis, and Jacob Solis participate in trivia night at ReBAR on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Redd, host of ReBAR’s trivia night, asks participants what group of birds a “skein” refers to on Monday, Feb. 24, 2025, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Question: What do you call a friendly competition that tests your knowledge in a relaxed environment over a beer or bite with your friends? The answer: Trivia.

Whether you’re just getting into trivia or looking for somewhere new to try out, the Review-Journal has you covered. Here’s a list of places to play weekly trivia in the Las Vegas Valley. Rules vary for the size of trivia teams, so be sure to check with the venue beforehand.

Beer Zombies

Formerly known as Tenaya Creek Brewery, Beer Zombies has trivia at 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. It’s free to play with prizes for first and second place winners, as well as the second to last place team and the team with the funniest name.

The trivia, hosted by the company Live Event Trivia, is made up of four rounds, including one music round. Hints to three questions are provided on its social media channels each week.

Different food trucks come throughout the week, so you can also get dinner while playing.

831 W. Bonanza Road, Las Vegas.

Aces and Ales

The Las Vegas gastropub hosts trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays. It is free to play, and the eight rounds of trivia usually last around two hours. Winners get gift certificates for future visits, and there is occasionally themed trivia.

2801 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas.

ReBAR

The dive bar in the Arts District has free-to-play trivia at 7 p.m. every Monday. Each week, the fifth category changes to a different theme. First place and second place winners get a gift card that can be used for food, drinks, merchandise or antiques.

1225 S. Main St. Las Vegas.

Hudl

Located in the Arts District, Hudl’s Robot Brain Trivia is held at 7 p.m. every Wednesday and is free to play. Call to reserve a table at 702-445-7100.

1327 S. Main St Suite 100, Las Vegas.

Lovelady

At 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday, Lovelady hosts trivia sessions at both of its Henderson locations. There are four rounds of trivia. First, second and third place winners get free beer cards.

20 S. Water St. and 1550 N. Green Valley Parkway, Henderson.

Taps & Barrels Beerhouse

Trivia takes place at 7 p.m. every Tuesday, and teams are limited to up to six players at Taps & Barrels. The game usually lasts two hours, and people submit answers via smartphone rather than paper. Usually the top three teams win prizes, which include money off their tabs, bottles of beer or wine to-go and sometimes concert tickets.

6111 S. Buffalo Dr. Suite 110, Las Vegas.

Big Dog’s Brewing Co.

The Green Bay Packers-themed bar hosts Geeks Who Drink Trivia at 8 p.m. every Wednesday, with seven rounds of trivia that last for about two hours.

4543 N. Rancho Dr., Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Brewing Co.

The brewery hosts trivia Wednesdays at 7 p.m., and winners can earn free beer and gift cards. It’s sometimes themed trivia; in the past it has had Pixar and Star Wars themes, for example.

3101 N. Tenaya Way, Las Vegas.

McMullan’s Irish Pub

The pub hosts seven-round trivia every Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. The rounds include general knowledge, music and pictures. Prizes are a $100 bar tab for first place and $50 for second place. Third place, last place and funniest team name also win a small prize.

It’s first come, first served, and big teams are handicapped.

4650 W. Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas.

Dom Demarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Dom Demarco’s Pizzeria & Wine Bar hosts weekly trivia, usually every other Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., but you should check its website for exact dates. You have to register your team name by texting 702-670-0012 with the number of players on the team. A maximum of six players are allowed, and you must purchase food to participate.

9785 W. Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas.

General Admission

Located in Uncommons, the sports bar hosts trivia night at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. It’s free to play, and winners earn prizes.

8548 Rozita Lee Ave., Suite 105, Las Vegas.

Beerhaus

Located in the New York-New York Hotel, Beerhaus hosts trivia at 7 p.m. every Wednesday. Run by the same company that does trivia at Beer Zombies, the Beerhaus trivia has four rounds that include a music round.

3790 Las Vegas Blvd S., Las Vegas.

PKWY Tavern (Decatur)

At its Decatur location, PKWY Tavern hosts trivia at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays conducted by Live Event Trivia, the same company that runs trivia at Beer Zombies and Beerhaus.

4930 W. Flamingo Road, Las Vegas.

Neon Desert Brewing

At 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, Neon Desert Brewing hosts different trivia events. Wednesday is its themed trivia nights run by an employee with curated questions on specific themes each week. On Thursdays is general trivia through Live Event Trivia. A food truck is also at the brewery from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7380 Eastgate Road #110, Henderson.

Slater’s 50/50

At 7 p.m. every Tuesday at its Lake Mead location and every Wednesday at its Silverado Ranch location, Slater’s 50/50 hosts seven rounds of trivia that lead to a final question. The top three teams win 25 percent, 15 percent and 10 percent off their bill.

Reservations are recommended at slaters5050lasvegas.com.

7511 W. Lake Mead Blvd., Las Vegas and 467 E. Silverado Ranch Blvd., Las Vegas.

The Tavern Bar & Grill

At 7 p.m. every Wednesday, the Tavern, a nonsmoking bar, hosts free-to-play trivia with weekly prizes. Usually there are two rounds with 20 questions each — but beware: The formats sometimes change. To get updates on the format for the week, you can check their Instagram @the_tavern_on_rainbow.

1113 S. Rainbow Blvd., Las Vegas.

