Ranking the 9 scariest thrill rides in Las Vegas

Robert Murphy, England, SkyJumps at the Strat in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Annie Woolley, England, gets prepared to SkyJump at the Strat in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Annie Woolley, England, gets prepared to SkyJump at the Strat in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Annie Woolley, England, prepares to SkyJump at the Strat in Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Cristobal Gonzalez, Mexico, looks up at where he just descended from after completing the SkyJump at the Strat in Las Vegas Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019.(Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

This spooky season, terrors abound in haunted houses, pumpkin patches and scary movies.

For thrill-seekers who prefer a more visceral fright, these nine thrill rides in Las Vegas will have you screaming for your life.

El Loco at Circus Circus’ Adventuredome

The El Loco roller coaster at Circus Circus’ Adventuredome features a 90-foot ascent, followed by a drop that produces a negative 1.5 “vertical G,” a 180-degree turn, and reverse 240-degree roll that turns into an inverted drop. The coaster reaches a maximum speed of 45 mph.

Thrill: 5/10

Bring the kids.

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York

The Big Apple Coaster at New York-New York combines traditional thrill with virtual reality. In 2018, the resort began giving users the option to ride with VR goggles that show riders an animated alien, a spaceship and helicopters throughout the ride.

Thrill: 6/10

Even without the goggles, opt to ride over the Strip after dark.

Slide at the Tank at Golden Nugget

“Swimming with the sharks” may have its own meaning in Las Vegas. At Golden Nugget, you can flume straight through the pool’s shark tank. Only the transparent chute will keep you from becoming fish food.

Thrill: 6/10

Try to thumbs-up a shark on your way down.

Linq Zip Line

The first zip line on the Las Vegas Strip features 10 side-by-side lines where guests can launch from a 114-foot-tall tower and fly 1,121 feet before landing near the High Roller Observation wheel. Guests can ride either in a seated or superman position.

Thrill: 7/10

Launching yourself off the platform provides the greatest thrill, then it’s smooth-sailing to the High Roller.

Slotzilla at Fremont Street Experience

Since opening in April 2014, Las Vegas’ first zip line has launched over 2 million riders beneath the Fremont Street canopy. Slotzilla offers four lines each of two flight styles. Seated fliers launch from 77 feet up and travel half-way down the Fremont Street Experience. Superhero fliers launch from 114 feet up and fly 1,700 feet, the entire length of the canopy.

Thrill: 8/10

Ride superhero-style to soar over the entirety of the Fremont Street Experience.

The STRAT is home to four gravity-defying attractions for adrenaline junkies who want a baseline of 109 stories up.

Insanity

Once you’re strapped in, Insanity dangles and spins you 64 feet over the tower’s edge. The seats angle downward giving riders a birds-eye-view of the Strip.

Thrill: 9/10

If Tom Petty’s “Free Fallin’ ” plays over the radio, it’s just a coincidence.

X-Scream

Boarding X-Scream can feel like buckling into an extravagant teeter-totter. But when the back end lifts, the ride vehicle catapults forward, even dipping down over the edge of the SkyPod. Real adrenaline junkies will sit in the front seat to get the full effect of dropping over the tower’s side.

Thill: 9/10

The ride may not look like much. See how you feel after nearly careening off the side of the building.

Big Shot

If 866 feet up in the air isn’t high enough, The Big Shot hoists riders up another 160. Then it plummets in a free fall back to launch.

Thrill: 9/10

What they don’t tell you is that it shoots up just as fast as it comes back down.

SkyJump Powered by Mtn. Dew

If feeling like you’re about to tumble off the top of the STRAT isn’t thrilling enough, you can throw yourself off in earnest on the SkyJump. On this controlled descent, death-defiers take the leap off the platform and plummet at 40 miles per hour before the rope system catches them for a safe landing.

Thrill: 10/10

Enjoy the expressions of awe and horror as you parade through the casino in your bright green jumpsuit. You’ll have an audience to watch you come down.