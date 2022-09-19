77°F
Rapper Jack Harlow pays tribute to champion Aces as LIB closes

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2022 - 12:23 am
 
Updated September 19, 2022 - 12:27 am
Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downto ...
Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2 ...
Fans react as Jack Harlow performs during the Life is Beautiful festival on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto
Life is Beautiful wrapped up late Sunday/early Monday, but not before star rapper Jack Harlow paid tribute to the Las Vegas Aces.

Harlow changed the lyrics of one of his hit songs during a Sunday night performance at Life is Beautiful in downtown Las Vegas to shout out the WNBA champion Aces.

Harlow, a noted basketball fan who often makes sports references in his lyrics, played the final night of the festival just hours after the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun to clinch the title.

In “Whats Poppin,” perhaps his most popular song, Harlow alludes to his friendship with athletes from his hometown University of Louisville.

“Somewhere in there is a lesson. Y’all ain’t evolvin’, it’s very depressin,’” the 24-year-old raps. “I’m at the club with the basketball team. Me and the Cardinals are sharing a section.”

On Sunday night, he gave a nod to the crowd by changing Cardinals to Aces.

It’s not the first time he’s shown his support of women’s basketball.

Earlier this year, he performed in the jersey of Louisville star and projected WNBA first-round pick Hailey Van Lith.

Contact Adam Hill at ahill@reviewjournal.com. Follow @AdamHillLVRJ on Twitter.

