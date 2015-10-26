Reese Witherspoon thinks we’re ready for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Ready to bend and snap once again? Reese Witherspoon may be.

Reese Witherspoon poses at the premiere of "Hot Pursuit" in Hollywood, Calif., April 30, 2015.(Mario Anzuoni/Reuters)

LOS ANGELES — Ready to bend and snap once again? Reese Witherspoon may be.

In an appearance on “Fashionably Late with Rachel Zoe,” Witherspoon said she’d like to see the indomitable Elle Woods take on the Oval Office.

“I think we’re ready to see Elle and see what she’s up to lately,” she said, responding to a fan question.

“A lot of writers over the years have come up with different ideas for it,” Witherspoon went on. “I actually think it’s kind of great right now because we’re talking about women in politics and how important that is to get more women. And I think it’d be kind of a cool thing to have her be a Supreme Court justice or someone who runs for office.”

The actress acknowledged that her opinion alone wouldn’t be enough to greenlight another sequel, adding, “Call MGM!,” the studio behind the movies.

“Legally Blonde” made $141 million worldwide when it debuted in 2001, and continued to grow in popularity in home video and cable airings. “Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde” hit theaters two years later, which saw Witherspoon as Woods heading to Washington, D.C., to try to pass a ban on animal testing. It grossed $124 million worldwide.

The original film also spawned a straight-to-video spinoff “Legally Blondes” in 2009, starring Camilla and Rebecca Rosso as Woods’ British cousins. A Broadway musical based on “Legally Blonde” bowed in 2007.