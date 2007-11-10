Restaurant News

Paris Las Vegas’ Eiffel Tower turning red

Those in the vicinity of Paris Las Vegas, 3655 Las Vegas Blvd. South, at one minute past midnight Thursday will be seeing red, as the Eiffel Tower replica will be illuminated in that color to celebrate the 2007 Beaujolais Nouveau release. A tasting is scheduled for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday at Risque; tickets are $33 in advance, $38 at the door, and can be obtained by visiting www.rocknrollwine.com or calling 240-3066. And the resort’s Eiffel Tower Restaurant, Mon Ami Gabi and Les Artistes Steakhouse will feature special pairings and dishes through Nov. 21. …

Ra Sushi Bar Restaurant at Fashion Show mall, 3200 Las Vegas Blvd. South, will celebrate its third anniversary ’70s-style beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The event will feature go-go dancers, ’70s tunes, staff in disco attire and food and drink specials including the Studio 54 Roll and the Saturday Night Fever Roll. …

Today through Sunday, every Godiva store in the United States will pass out samples of the new collection of dark chocolates. There are three Godiva stores in Las Vegas. …

Marche Bacchus, 2620 Regatta Drive, has new owners and a new executive chef. The chef is Christophe Ithurritze, formerly with the Wolfgang Puck fine-dining group. …

Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace, 3570 Las Vegas Blvd. South, is featuring a special seasonal game and white-truffle menu, including Alba white-truffle risotto. …

The Promenade Cafe at the Rampart Casino, 221 N. Rampart Drive, is offering $4.99 three-course dinners for seniors 50 and older from 3 to 5 p.m. daily, and $1.99 breakfast specials from 5 to 8 a.m. …

Barbeque Masters Tavern, 2650 S. Decatur Blvd., offers all-you-can-eat ribs, with two sides, from 6 to 10 p.m. Mondays for $14.99. Call 362-7500 or visit www.barbeque-masters.com. …

Ellis Island Casino & Brewery, 4178 Koval Lane, has released its annual batch of holiday nog, which is available by the bottle or by the glass at Ellis Island and at Village Pub locations across the valley.

