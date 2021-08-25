Revamped Neon entertainment section returns to Review-Journal Friday

Neon, the Review-Journal’s weekly entertainment and activities section, returns Friday for the first time since the Strip came to a screeching, pandemic-related halt in March 2020.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The triumphant return of a Las Vegas entertainment icon is just days away.

Sure, Donny Osmond fits that bill. He opens his new, Marie-free solo show Tuesday at Harrah’s. But we’re talking about Neon, the Review-Journal’s weekly entertainment and activities section, which returns Friday for the first time since the Strip came to a screeching, pandemic-related halt in March 2020.

In addition to the print version, readers can utilize the revamped Neon throughout the week, thanks to new online listings and a free, events-based newsletter.

“More and more Southern Nevadans are getting back to having fun,” Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook said. “We’re happy to again provide our readers with an entertainment guide and recommendations for everything from concerts and festivals to movies, shows and community events.”

The new Neon has an expanded emphasis on activities throughout the community, in addition to the usual suspects.

“We’ll cover the Strip, nightlife, music — all the elements that make Vegas Vegas,” said Scott Dickensheets, the Review-Journal’s features editor. “But there are a lot more interactive, engaged, often family-oriented pursuits that also fall under our definition of entertainment, and we’ll tell readers about that, as well.”

A key component of the new Neon is the compilation of the 10 best activities and events for the week ahead that will tap the expertise of the Review-Journal’s entertainment writers. That roundup also forms the foundation of The Ticket, the RJ’s new weekly newsletter. Debuting Thursday, The Ticket is designed to help you fill up your free time.

We’ve also created a database of things to do around Southern Nevada that’s searchable by neighborhood and type of activity, from where to eat in Summerlin to where to find art and culture in Henderson, and beyond. Explore it at reviewjournal.com/things-to-do.

“Whether it’s the refreshed Neon print section on Fridays, the Things to Do listings on the website and mobile app, or our email newsletter landing in your inbox, subscribers will find complete information on the platform of their preference,” Cook said.

Look for the print version of Neon in the Review-Journal every Friday, and subscribe to the free newsletter The Ticket, arriving on Thursdays, at reviewjournal.com/email-alerts.

Contact Christopher Lawrence at clawrence@reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4567. Follow @life_onthecouch on Twitter.