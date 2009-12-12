Revolution Lounge celebrates everything Beatles

The Beatles Revolution Lounge in The Mirage offers guests a club experience with a few unique twists. First, there’s the Beatles theme, something you’d expect from a lounge named for the Fab Four and the band’s famous song.

Revolution is spelled out in giant letters in front of the club. Inside is a digital interpretation of the graffiti wall found at the Abbey Road recording studio where the Beatles once recorded.

The music also helps to establish the theme, although it’s not all Beatles all the time. From 8 to 10 p.m. Thursdays through Mondays, the lounge hosts Ticket to Ride for people who plan to see the Cirque du Soleil show "Love." It’s a Beatles playlist with music videos and an overview of "Love."

Other than that, DJs spin a variety of music, from hip-hop to mashups, says Kevin Dailey, director of operations. Resident DJ G Minor spins hip-hop, rhythm and blues and Top 40 on Fridays, while DJ Trens plays Saturdays and DJ Earwaxx on Sundays.

The lounge is small with a capacity of about 300. Seven interactive tables serve as the focal point of the venue. The tables are digital and have touchscreens where guests can draw or write with their fingers, then they can have their images projected onto the graffiti wall, Dailey says.

Regular hours are from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Wednesdays through Mondays. Cover charge is $20 while locals and hotel guests are admitted free. Bottle service starts at $325 with a minimum of one bottle for every four people. The average price of a cocktail is $10 to $15.

The dress code is business casual; no shorts, flip-flops or sandals are allowed. If you have a large group, call ahead for reservations, 693-8300.

Contact reporter Sonya Padgett at spadgett@ reviewjournal.com or 702-380-4564.

